Dr. Fauci
- SportsRudy Gobert Decimated For "Prosecute Fauci" StanceRudy Gobert must have forgotten who he is.By Alexander Cole
- TVMagic Johnson Reveals Dr. Fauci Helped Him After Being Diagnosed With HIVThe basketball legend thanked Dr. Fauci and Dr. Ho for teaching him how to change his lifestyle and "be comfortable with my new status."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDr. Fauci Responds To Nicki Minaj's Bizarre COVID Vaccine ClaimsDr. Fauci denied that the COVID vaccine can cause reproduction issues after Nicki Minaj tweeted about her cousin's friend's bizarre issue.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMarshawn Lynch Asks Dr. Fauci Tough Questions About COVID-19 VaccineMarshawn Lynch was looking for some insight into the COVID-19 vaccine.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Hosts Raging Super Bowl Party, Hundreds Seen MasklessFootage of the packed club shows hundreds of people in the audience during his performance.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDr. Fauci Says Music Concerts Could Happen As Soon As Fall 2021Something about attending concerts in the fall seems too good to be true. By Veracia Ankrah
- PoliticsSteve Bannon Advocates For Trump To Behead Dr. Fauci, Gets Banned From TwitterThe former Trump chief strategist took to his podcast to call for the beheading of Dr. Fauci.By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureFauci Says U.S. Won't Return To Normal Until Late 2021The leading expert on COVID-19 believes life won’t look the same as before until late 2021.By Isaiah Cane
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Talks Testing Positive For COVID-19 Without Any SymptomsShe spoke with Dr. Fauci about first testing negative and then having positive results just days later.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAlabama Republican Senator Wants "More People" To Contract COVID-19Our leaders have failed us. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVBrad Pitt Plays Dr. Anthony Fauci On Saturday Night Live: WatchWatch Brad Pitt, as Dr. Fauci. debunk many of Trump's theories and suggestions.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsDr. Fauci Breaks Down Plan For Sports Leagues To ReturnDr. Fauci explains that bringing sports back would mean empty stadiums and weekly testing.By Aron A.
- PoliticsWhite House Responds To Rumors Of Trump Firing Dr. FauciWhite House denies that anyone has been fired after Trump's response to Dr. Fauci's criticism.By Aron A.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Retweets Anti-Dr. Fauci Sentiments Following CriticismPresident Donald Trump didn't seem to take too kindly to Dr. Anthony Fauci's latest criticism.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDonald Trump Weighed Benefits Of Coronavirus "Washing Over" U.S.As the coronavirus spread began to ravage the United States, President Donald Trump appeared willing to consider all options. By Mitch Findlay
- TVDr. Fauci Hopes Brad Pitt Will Play Him On "Saturday Night Live"Saturday Night Live is set to return tonight. Dr. Anthony Fauci hopes the show brings on Brad Pitt to portray him.By Cole Blake