Rudy Gobert is a player who isn’t exactly well-liked by the NBA fanbase. Many believe he is overhyped and that his defense alone doesn’t make him worth $200 million. Additionally, the pieces the T-Wolves gave up to get him were outrageous, and he has yet to live up to the deal.

On top of all of this, he is the man behind the 2020 NBA lockdown. While the lockdown was inevitable, it was Gobert’s recklessness that ultimately shut down the NBA prematurely. Subsequently, a lockdown took place nationwide, while every other league stopped working as well.

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves rebounds over Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of a game at Vivint Arena on December 09, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Rudy Gobert Sides With Elon Musk

Despite this history with COVID, Gobert seems to be of the idea that Dr. Anthony Fauci is some sort of criminal. In the image below, you can see that Gobert liked a recent Elon Musk tweet in which the billionaire wrote “my pronouns are prosecute/fauci.”

God dammit Rudy you have GOT to be kidding me pic.twitter.com/S3S7vjiF97 — Greater Chimdale County Man (@tripxassless) December 12, 2022

Disregarding the fact that Musk’s tweet is a hacky joke, it’s clear that Gobert lacks self-awareness. As many pointed out, it is rich for Gobert to be siding with these types of COVID jokes. After all, he is the reason why the NBA was shutdown, to begin with. Furthermore, his most high-profile teammate had seven family members die due to the disease.

Rudy Gobert plays alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, who lost his mother and seven other family members to COVID. https://t.co/qKWVSbguSz — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 12, 2022

Sometimes I have a moment where I think I hate on Rudy Gobert too much, but then it always turns out I actually don’t hate on him enough https://t.co/3JOmkNoBBJ — Jeff Skinner Like-Liker (@Barrow_Jake) December 12, 2022

Rudy Gobert single handily shut down the NBA and got lockdowns started in America, he should be mad at himself. https://t.co/yFloVKBlmr — Dahlia 🇺🇸✝️🕊️ (@DahliaZahava) December 12, 2022

wait a second, you mean this Rudy Gobert? https://t.co/mX0zY0pWqy pic.twitter.com/NalqGlRV1V — Off Season Champs (@SuperFanSam) December 12, 2022

Rudy gobert started the spread of COVID in America and caused the whole country to shut down. If anyone should be prosecuted it’s him https://t.co/IBLgG9fFUE — John Wells 🏁 (@HidekiBlacksui) December 12, 2022

Gobert is someone who has frequently been roasted by NBA fans. Whether it be him crying over not making it to the All-Star game or the constant Shaq roasts, it’s clear that he isn’t exceptionally well-liked. Based on all of the tweets above, it is clear that this did him absolutely no favors.

Let us know what you think of Gobert, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the basketball world.

