Rudy Gobert is a player who isn’t exactly well-liked by the NBA fanbase. Many believe he is overhyped and that his defense alone doesn’t make him worth $200 million. Additionally, the pieces the T-Wolves gave up to get him were outrageous, and he has yet to live up to the deal.
On top of all of this, he is the man behind the 2020 NBA lockdown. While the lockdown was inevitable, it was Gobert’s recklessness that ultimately shut down the NBA prematurely. Subsequently, a lockdown took place nationwide, while every other league stopped working as well.
Rudy Gobert Sides With Elon Musk
Despite this history with COVID, Gobert seems to be of the idea that Dr. Anthony Fauci is some sort of criminal. In the image below, you can see that Gobert liked a recent Elon Musk tweet in which the billionaire wrote “my pronouns are prosecute/fauci.”
Disregarding the fact that Musk’s tweet is a hacky joke, it’s clear that Gobert lacks self-awareness. As many pointed out, it is rich for Gobert to be siding with these types of COVID jokes. After all, he is the reason why the NBA was shutdown, to begin with. Furthermore, his most high-profile teammate had seven family members die due to the disease.
Gobert is someone who has frequently been roasted by NBA fans. Whether it be him crying over not making it to the All-Star game or the constant Shaq roasts, it’s clear that he isn’t exceptionally well-liked. Based on all of the tweets above, it is clear that this did him absolutely no favors.
Let us know what you think of Gobert, in the comments below.
