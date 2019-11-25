deny
- MusicBIA Denies Switching Up On Cardi BThe Massachusetts rapper said that she's never even met Cardi B, despite what many fans theorized online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChris Brown Shuts Down Michael Jackson Comparisons: "He's Lightyears Ahead"Breezy shut down the long-standing internet debate during his "Big Boy's Neighborhood" interview.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsShenseea Addresses Drake Pregnancy Rumours: "That's A Lie... We Never Even Kissed"Shenseea revealed that she's got a mystery man (who's not Drake or London On Da Track) while chatting with Angela Yee on "The Breakfast Club" this morning.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsFrankie Grande Denies Kanye West's Ariana Grande, Mac Miller & Pete Davidson Rumour From IG RantYe previously shared a post claiming that Pete Davidson sent Mac Miller intimate photos of him and Ariana Grande to deter the late artist.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Hit With Sexual Assault Allegations, Lawyers Say They're "A Shameful Self-Enrichment Shakedown Scheme"“[Her] shakedown scheme is disgraceful," legal representation for Snoop has said of the anonymous accuser.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJordyn Woods Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours, Says She Doesn't Want Kids "Right Now"Fans spotted an interesting detail in Woods' recent IG post that caused rumours to fly.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKanye West's Reps Deny Rapper's Skid Row Fashion Week Involvement: ReportYe's rumoured "Skid Row Fashion Week" won't be happening anytime soon.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimePooh Shiesty Denied Bond, Will Stay In Prison Through SentencingPooh Shiesty was denied bond in his ongoing firearms case.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsYung Miami & Diddy Aren’t An Item & Have Never Dated, City Girl SaysMiami and Diddy sparked dating rumours back in the summer. By Hayley Hynes
- SportsDamian Lillard Says He Has Not Yet Requested A TradeDamian Lillard says reports that he requested a trade are untrue.By Cole Blake
- NewsBoslen & Tyla Yaweh Wear Their Hearts On Their Sleeves On "DENY"Boslen and Tyla Yaweh display the full range of their talents on their new single "DENY."By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Pulls Out Receipts In Response To Sexual Assault AllegationJustin Bieber has responded to the accusation of sexual assault made against him, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- BeefSnoop Dogg Officially Denies 6ix9ine's Snitch ClaimsSnoop Dogg explained why 6ix9ine's allegations that he snitched on Suge Knight are false, and warned the "rat" not to mess with the "Dogg."By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Baby Denies Rumours That His Crew Jumped OffsetLil Baby addressed the rumours that his crew, 4PF, jumped his fellow Quality Control artist, Offset, calling the claims "fake news."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureRussell Simmons Ex Girlfriend Katie Rost Defends Rape & Sexual Assault Allegations“I just wanted to say that I never felt that way about him."By Chantilly Post
- Music"Love Island" Star Eve Gale Says Tyga's DM Attempt Is "Blown Out Of Proportion"The DM is real but Eve doesn't care so much. By Chantilly Post
- GossipKate Beckinsale Responds To Reports That She's Coupled Up With Machine Gun KellyKate wasn't having it. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Denies Performing Naked In Viral VideoThe sweaty cheeks were not Ski's. By Noah C