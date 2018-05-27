Deadpool 2
- Movies"Deadpool 2" Fined Nearly $300,000 For Death Of StuntwomanThe producers of "Deadpool 2" have been fined nearly $300,000 in damages for the death of a stunt woman while filming. By Madusa S.
- Movies"Deadpool 2" Director Has "Crazy Ideas" For Third FilmDavid Leitch hopes to make "Deadpool 3."By Cole Blake
- SportsEminem, Cardi B, Travis Scott Among Most Googled Artists Of 2018Meek Mill, "Black Panther," and "Fortnite" were some of the most popular search terms.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWatch Deadpool Defend Nickelback With An Arsenal Of "Facts"He makes a convincing case. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentThe New "Once Upon A Deadpool" Trailer Goes Full "Princess Bride"Why?By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Once Upon A Deadpool" Hits Theaters This Christmas With PG-13 Cut Of The SequelPlus, new Christmas scenes. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Deadpool" Star Says Ryan Reynolds Suggested On-Screen Lesbian RelationshipNegasonic Teenage Warhead was the first. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesLeave It To Ryan Reynolds To Instigate A Twitter Feud With Paddington BearRyan Reynolds wants "Deadpool 2" to win all the categories at People's Choice.By Kiana Knight
- EntertainmentCut "Deadpool 2" Post-Credits Scene With Baby Hitler Has Been ReleasedThe divisive scene has been added to a digital version of the film released Tuesday.By Trevor Smith
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Had A Secret "Deadpool 2" Role That Cast Wasn't Aware OfRyan Reynolds didn't just stick to his Deadpool character. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Wants To Experiment With Deadpool's Sexuality In Future MoviesReynold's wants to explore his character. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Deadpool 2" Uncut Will Be Shown At San Diego Comic-Con This MonthThe Merc with the Mouth is going to get even more offensive. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKanye West Opens Up About Trump & Being Cancelled In New InterviewKanye West explains his behavior leading up to "Ye."By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKanye West Expresses Love For "Deadpool"; Offers Use of His MusicKanye West loves the "Deadpool" movies, but wishes he was on the soundtrack.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentStan Lee Thinks That "Deadpool 2" Hero Domino Has The Best Super PowerStan Lee believes "luck is the ultimate superpower."By Karlton Jahmal
- Society"Deadpool 2" Thanks Fans With "Golden Girls" Inspired Clip"Deadpool 2" pays homage to the classic television show.By Milca P.
- News"Deadpool 2" Director's Cut Blu-Ray Will Feature More Domino ScenesAll the deleted scenes you can ask for. By Karlton Jahmal