- MoviesSaweetie Wants To Be A Blockbuster VillainSaweetie wants to be bad in the DC Universe.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"Batgirl" Star Leslie Grace Reacts To Warner Bros Shelving Film: "My Own Damn Hero!"The movie has been in development and production since 2017, but this week, the studio reported that they were canceling it altogether.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBen Affleck & Henry Cavill Rumoured To Make Final Hero Appearances In Upcoming "The Flash" MovieThe DC Universe is said to be making some major changes in the future.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"Black Panther" Comics Author Ta-Nehisi Coates To Write "Superman" Reboot Script"Black Panther" and "Captain America" comics author, Ta-Nehisi Coates, is set to write the script for the upcoming "Superman" reboot. By Deja Goode
- MoviesBen Affleck's Batman Will Return In "The Flash" MovieIt has been confirmed that Ben Affleck will once again be donning the cape and cowl as Batman for 2022's "The Flash" film. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesBen Affleck Will Reportedly Return As BatmanBen Affleck recently inked a deal with Warner Bros, but the exact terms are unclear. By Noah John
- MoviesThe Rock Passionately Shares “Black Adam” Origin StoryDwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to discuss how excited he is to be playing "Black Adam" ten years after learning about the DC Universe project.By Bhaven Moorthy
- Music VideosSaweetie & GALXARA Swerve In New Villain-Themed Visuals For "Sway With Me"Saweetie & GALXARA join Harley Quinn's girl gang in the new "Sway With Me" video. By Dominiq R.
- Pop Culture"Birds Of Prey" Described As A Batsh*t Crazy "John Wick" Funhouse Ride By FansFans are receiving the new Harley Quinn, "Birds of Prey" film pretty well. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureRobert Pattinson's "The Batman" Officially Began Shooting In LondonRobert Pattinson is officially "The Batman"By Dominiq R.
- Entertainment"Swamp Thing" Canceled By DC Universe After One EpisodeThe remainder of the first season will air but the show will not return.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPetition To Stop Robert Pattinson From Playing Batman Has ArrivedIt was only a matter of time. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Batman: Hush" Trailer Debuts From DC UniverseWhat will happen when Batman meets Hush?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDC's "Swamp Thing" Trailer Is Heavy On Horror Vibes"Swamp Thing" looks to cover new ground in the DC Universe. By Mitch Findlay