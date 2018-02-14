dating app
- MusicLil Yachty And Bhad Bhabie Invest In Jewish Dating AppNew age rap stars Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie are getting into the matchmaking biz by investing in a Jewish dating app called Lox Club made for "Jews with ridiculously high standards."By Keenan Higgins
- RandomMan Tricks Woman He Met On Dating App Into Helping Him Rob A BankChristopher Castillo made a woman he met on a dating app into into an unwilling accomplice in a robbery after he tricked her into driving the getaway car.By Lynn S.
- RandomTinder Bans Instagram Model For Being Too HotInstagram model, Holly Valentine, believes she was kicked off of Tinder for being too hot. By Dominiq R.
- RandomDating App Plenty Of Fish Bans "Deceptive" Filtered Images From ProfilesGotta show you the real you.By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureFacebook Now Has An In-App Dating Option To Find True LoveFacebook went there. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTinder Empowers The Showerless By Launching The "Festival Mode" FeatureNo time for a shower, busy at a music festival. No problem, Tinder's got you covered.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMel B Allegedly Hooked Up With Zac Efron After Meeting On A Dating AppEfron spent a few hours with Mel at her home. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyWoman Tricks Dozen Of Men Into Group Tinder Date To Compete For Her HeartNatasha Aponte did the damn thing. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Launches "Swipe Off" Challenge With TinderThe bracket-style competition has the prize of an exclusive Cardi B performance.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThere Is A Yeezy Dating Site For Kanye West Fans To Find LoveYeezy Dating looks to deliver "808s & Heartbreak" to the masses. By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Says Amber Rose & Kim Kardashian Are On Christian MingleYBN Almighty Jay continues to endorse the website, saying you'll find all your dream girls on Christian Mingle.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Black Mirror" Created The Dating App From "Hang The DJ" Episode & It's Wild"Black Mirror" you crazy for this one.By Chantilly Post