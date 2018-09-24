Dallas Police Department
- MusicSpotemGottem's Lawyer To File Lawsuit Against Dallas PD For Libelous Murder ClaimsSpotemGottem's lawyer airs out Dallas Homicide Detective Patty Belew and KDFW Fox 4 for disparaging the rapper on live television.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMo3 Murder Suspect Admits He Was "Upset" Over Woman He Was Dating: ReportThe second suspect arrested in the case allegedly explained his motivation for the violence. By Madusa S.
- CrimeYella Beezy Arrested On Weapons & Guns Charges In Dallas, Claims He Was Set-upFollowing reports of his arrest, the cause of his detainment has officially been revealed. By Madusa S.
- CrimeYella Beezy Arrested In Dallas: ReportThe rapper was allegedly arrested in his home city over the weekend. By Madusa S.
- CrimeMo3 Murder Suspect, 21-Year-Old Kewon White, Arrested In DallasPolice reportedly believe that White is the person seen in surveillance footage chasing down the rapper on the highway with a gun.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAmber Guyger Files To Appeal Her Sentence In Botham Jean Murder CaseFormer Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is appealing her 10-year sentence for the murder of 26-year-old unarmed Black man Botham Jean, and she's seeking either a new ruling or to throw it out completely.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeJoshua Brown, Key Witness In Amber Guyger Trial, Murdered During Drug Deal: ReportTwo of the three suspects are in custody.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJudge In Amber Guyger Case Doesn't See What The Big Deal Is About Her HugShe defended her actions as showing "love and compassion."By Erika Marie
- CrimeJudge In Botham Jean Case Under Investigation For Giving Bible To Amber GuygerThe controversial act has been the subject of criticism.By Erika Marie
- MusicWoman Assaulted In Dallas By Man Faces Felony Charges For Destroying His PropertyTip is somewhere heated right now.By Erika Marie
- SocietyOfficer Amber Guyger Fired After Fatally Shooting Botham Shem JeanOfficer Amber Guyger has recently been fired by the Dallas Police Department after fatally shooting her neighbor Botham Shem Jean. By hnhh