Cucumber Challenge
- RelationshipsYFN Lucci Defends Past Reginae Breakup Over "Cucumber Challenge"During a recent interview with VLAD TV, YFN Lucci addressed the infamous "Cucumber Challenge" situation that caused the breakup between him and girlfriend Reginae Carter last year.By Keenan Higgins
- TVYung Joc Talks Tattooing Fiancé's Name On The Side Of His GenitalsDetails. He shared all of the details.By Erika Marie
- AnticsBoosie Badazz Talks Wild Cucumber Challenge Party & Spending $50K On AlcoholBoosie Badazz tells all. By Aida C.
- BeefYFN Lucci On Young Thug's Girlfriend: "I Was In The Bed With Her A Couple Times"YFN Lucci also spoke on the Cucumber Challenge and Reginae Carter in his new radio interview.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAlexis Skyy Worries Fans After Video Of Trouble Gripping Her Neck Goes ViralShe smiled during the encounter and said she loves when he tells her what to do.By Erika Marie
- Antics50 Cent Urges Emily B To Keep Fabolous At Home During His Pool Party50 Cent has a party coming up and with all this cucumber challenge madness, he thinks Fab might pull up and steal his women.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKarrueche Tran Will Never Look At Cucumbers The Same After Viral Challenge"Look what ya'll have done."By Chantilly Post
- AnticsYFN Lucci's Cucumber Challenge Clout Chaser Sends A Message To Reginae CarterOne of the Cucumber Party girls wants YFN Lucci to come holla at her.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrouble Responds To Cucumber Party Criticism & Defends Alexis SkyyTrouble protects his girlfriend from the internet trolls.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureReginae Carter Dragged For Saying She Was At Cucumber Party To Spy On YFN LucciReginae Carter said that she was at the party to keep an eye on her man.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsReginae Carter Was Spying On YFN Lucci At Cucumber Party With Alexis SkyyReginae Carter previously spoke out against the Cucumber Challenge but she was strangely at a cucumber-themed party this weekend.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAlexis Skyy Addresses Cucumber Video & Alleged Fight In New FootageAlexis Skyy says she's not the girl in the fight video.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsBoosie Badazz Captures Graphic Video Of Alexis Skyy's Cucumber ChallengeThe Hot Girl/City Boy Summer is getting out of control in the ATL.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsReginae Carter Tells Toya Wright She Needs To "Follow Her Heart" About YFN LucciThe ladies stopped by V-103 radio station and had quite a lot to say.By Erika Marie
- MusicJill Scott Says Cucumber Challenge "Makes Things More Challenging"Jill scott asks: "you putting a cucumber down your throat benefits you...how?"By hnhh
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Advises Women Not To Shame Cucumber Challenge ParticipantsShe told her followers not to shame others just because they're insecure.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentReginae Carter Shares PSA On The "Degrading" Cucumber Challenge: "It's Not Cute"You'll never catch Reginae Carter taking part in the challenge. By Chantilly Post