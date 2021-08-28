covid vaccine
- SportsKyrie Irving Reportedly Sees The NBA As A 9-5 JobKyrie Irving's commitment has been questionable at times.By Marc Griffin
- Pop CultureSpotify Removes Neil Young's Catalog, Responds To Complaint About Joe RoganThe legendary musician demanded to be removed from Spotify because he claims they allow Rogan to spread misinformation about COVID vaccines.By Erika Marie
- SportsJay Williams Pulls Out Receipts On Stephen A. Smith During Heated Debate About Kyrie & Aaron RodgersThe two ESPN personalities went head-to-head about the differences between Kyrie and Rodgers.By Taylor McCloud
- SportsAaron Rodgers Tests Positive For COVID-19 Amid Rumors He Lied About Being VaccinatedThe Packers QB will miss Sunday's game against Kansas City as a result of being unvaccinated. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsESPN's Allison Williams To Leave Station Over Vaccine MandateThe vaccine mandates continue to be a hot topic of debate.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Says It's Better To Get COVID-19 Than It Is To Get VaccinatedJoe Rogan is back at it.By Taylor McCloud
- SportsTwitter Reacts To Nets Announcement Kyrie Will Not Play Or Practice Until VaccinatedKyrie won't be playing or practicing until he can "fully participate" and Twitter has something to say about it.By Taylor McCloud
- SportsNets GM Says Kyrie Irving Will Not Play Or Practice Until He Gets VaccinatedThe star point guard will not play until he is eligible to fully participate.By Taylor McCloud
- SportsKyrie Irving Misses Practice As Nets Prepare For Missed Games Due To Vaccine MandateThe superstar guard might not be around for Nets' home games. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsAndrew Wiggins Says He Felt "Forced" To Get Vaccine: "You Don't Own Your Body"Andrew Wiggins speaks out about getting the COVID-19 vaccine after weeks of trying to find a way around the league's rules.By Alex Zidel
- SportsUnvaccinated NBA Players Will Not Be Paid For Missed Games: ReportPlayers who miss games due to being unvaccinated will also miss out on millions. By Taylor McCloud
- BasketballLeBron James Confirms He Is Vaccinated But Says It's Not His Job To Encourage Other PlayersThe Lakers' superstar confirmed he and his family are all vaccinated. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsBradley Beal Reveals He Is Not Vaccinated, Says Vaccine "Doesn't Eliminate Anyone From Getting COVID"The Washington Wizards star had a lot to say about the COVID-19 vaccine.By Taylor McCloud
- TVSeth MacFarlane Takes Shots At FOX For COVID Misinformation With "Family Guy" PSA“We’ve got to do something too.”By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureTrinidad James Stands Up For Nicki Minaj Amid Vaccine ControversyTrinidad James says Minaj deserves more respect than she’s currently getting.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Goes Off One Last Time Over COVID-19 Vaxx Controversy & Trinidadian ReporterNicki Minaj is engaged in Twitter beef again, this time with a reporter she claims was harassing her family. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureThe Barbz Take To CDC To Protest Fauci Following Nicki Minaj's COVID-19 ControversyThe Barbz are out in full force after days of Nicki Minaj COVID-19 controversy. By Taylor McCloud
- TVWendy Williams Tests Positive For COVID-19Wendy Williams has announced that she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, and as a result, the season premiere for "The Wendy Williams Show" has been pushed back to October 4.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsNBA Reveals New Referee Requirements For Next SeasonThe NBA is looking to curb the spread of COVID-19 around the league.By Alexander Cole