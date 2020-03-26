COVID-19 Cases
- Pop CultureCharles Barkley Says Unvaccinated People Are "A**holes"Charles Barkley encourages vaccination across sports leagues.By Kevin Quinitchett
- RandomLA Becomes First County To Top 1 Million COVID-19 CasesAbout 14,669 new cases were added on Saturday, pushing the county past a historical 1 million confirmed cases in the area. By Madusa S.
- RandomLA County Hospitals Preparing For "Worst Conditions" Of Entire PandemicThe virus is continuing to exhaust almost all available medical personnel and resources. By Madusa S.
- MusicDJ Mustard Diagnosed With COVID-19Prayers out to the iconic producer, who has just been diagnosed with COVID-19. By Madusa S.
- RandomCoronavirus Could Be Responsible For Mutated Gonorrhea: ReportA new report suggests a link between Coronavirus precautions and a mutated form of "super gonorrhea".By Bhaven Moorthy
- RandomCDC Says 2020 Will Be Deadliest Year In U.S. HistoryWe will see far more deaths in this year alone than during WWI and the flu pandemic. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureU.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 200,000What once seemed like an unfounded prediction has become the nation’s devastating reality.By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureFauci Says U.S. Won't Return To Normal Until Late 2021The leading expert on COVID-19 believes life won’t look the same as before until late 2021.By Isaiah Cane
- LifeU.S. Shatters Coronavirus Record With More Than 75,000 New Cases In One DayThe United States continues its fight against coronavirus as the threat of a national resurgence increases. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureBill Nye Goes Viral After Blasting Coronavirus Mask Detractors On TikTokThe TV star scientist went off on those refusing to cover-up in a viral TikTok post. By Noah John
- RandomNew Study Says Summer Sun Can Kill CoronavirusThe finding contradicts previous statements from several public health officials. By Noah John
- Pop CultureTexas Reports Largest Single-Day Increase In COVID-19 Cases Following Re-OpeningTexas reports the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureStudy Shows New Dominant Coronavirus Strain More Contagious Than OriginalThe dominant strain of Coronavirus is more contagious than the original strain that broke out in Wuhan, China, a new study finds.By Rose Lilah
- MusicHeems Reveals His Father Has Died From CoronavirusHeems of Swet Shop Boys and formerly Das Racist reveals that his father has passed away from COVID-19.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTwo Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed Weeks Before The First Recorded U.S. DeathCalifornia reveals two deaths from the coronavirus prior to the previous-first known US death.By Emani Bell
- RandomCoronavirus Cases Surpass 2 Million Globally: The Latest StatsCoronavirus cases worldwide have officially reached the 2 million mark.By Rose Lilah
- MusicFred The Godson Has CoronavirusNew York rapper Fred the Godson tests positive for COVID-19.By Rose Lilah
- RandomPink Reveals She & Her Three-Year-Old Son Tested Positive For COVID-19Pink shared that she and her son Jameson first began exhibiting symptoms two weeks ago.By Erika Marie
- GramDavido In Self-Isolation After Wife Chioma Tests Positive For COVID-19Davido shared a lengthy message on social media revealing that his wife was the only person out of their dozens of contacts that tested positive.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsU.S. Officially Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Italy & ChinaThe United States surpassed both Italy and China in Coronavirus cases.By Rose Lilah
- RandomU.S. Passes Italy & China With Most Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In The WorldAccording to new data, the United States is now the leader in most confirmed cases of COVID-19, but still has fewer deaths related to the virus.By Erika Marie