- Pop CultureDoja Cat Reveals She Lost Her Teeth While Biting A CookieThe cookie posed a challenge to her veneers. By Madusa S.
- TVTaraji P. Henson To Star In "Empire" Spin-Off On FoxTaraji P. Henson is set to star in an official spin-off for "Empire."By Cole Blake
- LifeMcDonald's Is Treating Americans To "International Menu Options" This Summer"The McGrubbers" are being rewarded for their loyalty with a bevy of international exclusives.By Devin Ch
- MusicWiz Khalifa Makes History & Releases A Song On An Oreo CookieWiz Khalifa is working with his son Sebastian on the new Oreo campaign.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Serves Her Milk-Soaked Cakes To Tease Lil Wayne CollaborationOnika poses like a treat.By Zaynab
- SocietyCalifornia Teen Bakes Grandfather's Ashes Into Cookies She Gave ClassmatesPolice in Davis, California are investigating an incident involving a disturbing tale of teens being fed cookies containing ashes. By hnhh
- MusicFamous Dex Spends $10,000 A Month On Marijuana; Says It's Not Worth ItFamous Dex gets candid about his smoking habits. By Chantilly Post
- News50 Cent Responds To Cookie's Jab On "Empire": "You Know I Hit That"50 Cent is either jesting as usual or claiming he actually has a history with Taraji P. Henson.By Danny Schwartz