college admission scandal
- Pop CultureLori Loughlin Released From PrisonLori Loughlin has been released from prison after pleading guilty in the USC college admissions bribery scandal.By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureOlivia Jade's Initial Reaction On College Scandal: "How Are People Mad About This?"As both of her parents serve time in prison, Olivia Jade has broken her silence on last year's college admissions scandal.By Ellie Spina
- SportsLeBron James Criticizes Ridiculous Lori Loughlin Prison RulingLeBron James can't believe Lori Loughlin gets to choose where she goes to prison.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeLori Loughlin Sentenced To 2 Months In Prison For Admissions ScandalLori Loughlin has been sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLori Loughlin & Her Husband To Serve Jail Time In College Admissions ScamLori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are set to appear in court via video call to propose the new plea deal. By Madusa S.
- CrimeHot Pockets Heiress Sentenced In College Admissions ScandalThe heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune has been sentenced to 5 months in prison after pleading guilty to cheating and bribing to get her daughters into college.By Lynn S.
- SocietyFelicity Huffman's Daughter Allowed To Retake SAT TestOne more chance. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentFelicity Huffman Enters Guilty Plea In College Admissions ScandalAnother one bites the dust. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin Consulting PR Firms After College Admissions Scandal: ReportLori Loughlin wants to save her image.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty In College Admissions ScandalLori Loughlin has officially entered a not guilty plea.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDr. Dre's Daughter Truly Young Once Said He Pushed Her To Go To USCDr. Dre pushed his daughter to go to USC much like Lori Loughlin and other parents involved in the college admissions scandal.By Aron A.