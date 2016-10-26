celebrity apprentice
- Pop CultureVivica A. Fox Recalls Ivanka Trump Making Racist Comment On "Celebrity Apprentice"Vivica A. Fox recalled Ivanka Trump making a racist comment on "Celebrity Apprentice."By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black Praises Trump & Flashes Autographed MAGA Hat: "We Geminis"The rapper is obviously grateful to the former president for granting him a pardon earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureArsenio Hall Hilariously Recalls Trump Being Upset That He Wasn't Mentioned In InterviewArsenio & Eddie Murphy joked with Jimmy Kimmel about "Coming 2 America" & Hall's previous stint on "Celebrity Apprentice."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureClaudia Jordan Says Trump Was Nice To Her "Because He Wanted To F*ck"She also compared the President to racist slave masters who "were having sex with Black women."By Erika Marie
- SocietyDonald Trump Doesn't "Know Who Lil Jon Is" Despite "Apprentice" RoleDonald Trump forgets who Lil Jon is.By Alex Zidel
- SongsCould Aubrey O'Day's Song "DJT" Be About Donald Trump Jr?People have been re-evaluating O'Day's long since forgotten track. By David Saric
- EntertainmentDonald Trump Jr. Reportedly Had An Affair With Aubrey O’DayThe pair had met on 2011's season of "Celebrity Apprentice."By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyOmarosa Manigault Resigns From White House; Escorted From PropertyOmarosa was the highest-ranking African-American in the White House.By Chantilly Post
- NewsActivist Vandalizes Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk Star With PickaxDonald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is no more.By hnhh