- MusicMac Miller's Estate Releases "Circles (Deluxe)" On CDMac Miller's estate has released "Circles" deluxe edition, which includes two new songs, exclusively on CD. It will be available for streaming on March 20th.By Lynn S.
- MusicMac Miller "Circles" Deluxe Version With Two New Songs Gets Release Date"Right" and "Floating" will be added to the deluxe version of Mac Miller's posthumous album, "Circles". By Noah C
- Original ContentRIP CD: The Death Of An Ideal Listening ExperienceWho shall weep for the Compact Disc? By Mitch Findlay
- Music21 Savage's CD Version Of "A Lot" Reportedly Does Not Feature J. ColeJ. Cole's verse may have come in a little too late.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMetro Boomin Launches 6-Hour Merch Run For "Not All Heroes Wear Capes"Metro Boomin want some more $.By Devin Ch
- MusicCam Kirk On Shelved “Metro Thuggin" Project: “I Wish The World Got To Hear”Cam Kirk shares a picture of what appears to be the "Metro Thuggin" CD & booklet. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" 1st Week Sales Projection Updated To 400K+Eminem has exceeded the projected total for "Kamikaze" in its first week.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Channels His Inner-Dad, Drops CD Version Of "Kamikaze"Eminem releases a compact disc with special artwork for his "Kamikaze" LP.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem "Kamikaze" Merch Is Now AvailableEminem is capitalizing on his new album by dropping some fresh merch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott "Astroworld" Day 2 Merch Is Now LiveThe new products are only available for 24 hours.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott "Astroworld" Merch Available Now For 24 HoursThe first drop from Travis Scott's "Astroworld" merch has arrived.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Lost Out On Over $500,000 Dollars In Physical Sales Of “Scorpion”: ReportDrake lost out on over a half a million dollars by delaying the release of CD's for "Scorpion."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBeyoncé & Jay-Z's "EVERYTHING IS LOVE" Gets Physical Release DateIt arrives July 6th.By Trevor Smith
- MusicBest Buy Has Officially Stopped Selling CDsEnd of an era.By Trevor Smith
- MusicJ. Cole Is Having Trouble Finding A Physical "K.O.D." CopyJ. Cole's hunt for a physical copy of "K.O.D." proves more difficult than expected. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWaka Flocka Talks Dropping The "Vegan Card" & Gives Update On "Flockaveli 2"Waka Flocka Flame is no longer preaching the vegan ways of life.By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake To Release "More Life" CDs Next WeekMore CDs for your head top.By Angus Walker
- MusicFrank Ocean Selling “Blond” Vinyl & Merch For Black FridayAs part of a "Black Friday promo," Frank Ocean is selling vinyl & physical copies of his latest album "Blond" on his website.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDid Hudson Mohawke Just Reveal An Update On Kanye's “So Help Me God” Album? [Update: HudMo Confirms It Wasn't Him]Hudsone Mohawke may have just revealed the "all-black" "So Help Me God" CD via Snapchat.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsChildish Gambino Previews CD Packaging For "Because The Internet" [Update: Album Stream Released]Childish Gambino reveals what the packaging for his upcoming album, "Because The Internet," looks like.By Rose Lilah