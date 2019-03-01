carpool karaoke
- TVDiddy Says Jay-Z Is Only Rapper Allowed To Use His Government Name: WatchThe father of seven had plenty of say while kicking it with James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke" this week.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDiddy's Spicy Bedroom Advice Includes His R&B Playlist, Red Lighting, And No PhonesAfter recently becoming a father of seven, Sean Combs gave James Corden some advice about baby making during his "Carpool Karaoke" segment.By Hayley Hynes
- TVLil Nas X Appears On "Carpool Karaoke," Explains Preference Of Dating Non-CelebritiesThe "Old Town Road" hitmaker says that he tried using Raya, but would rather link up with a potential love interest in person these days.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBad Bunny Will Appear On "Carpool Karaoke" Ahead Of "The Late Late Show" FinaleThe Latin rapper will join James Corden to sing "Tití Me Preguntó" on his beloved show.By Evelyn Meyer
- TVKim Kardashian & James Corden Link Up For "Carpool Karaoke"A release date for the mother of four's episode hasn't been revealed, though it appears she and the host had plenty of fun filming.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Admits To Angering Religious Relatives Due To Cussing, NudityThe hitmaker joked that one cousin consistently calls her mother and says, "Tell Melissa to put some clothes on."By Erika Marie
- MusicLizzo Calls Beyoncé Her "North Star" During "Carpool Karaoke" AppearanceLizzo reflected on the impact Beyoncé's music had on her growing up during an appearance on "Carpool Karaoke."By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Speaks On Anxiety & Feeling More Confident Earlier On In Her CareerMinaj opens up about feeling as if "it's not natural" for people to "always feel like everyone's critiquing them."By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Nails Adele Impersonation & Talks Mental Health On "Carpool Karoake"Nicki Minaj cruises around with James Corden on the latest episode of "Carpool Karaoke."By Aron A.
- TVNicki Minaj Does Adele Impression On The Late Late ShowNicki Minaj did her best version of Adele for James Corden.By Jordan Schenkman
- TV"Stranger Things" Cast Rap "Big Poppa" On "Carpool Karaoke"The cast of "Stranger Things" were rapping along to one of Notorious B.I.G.'s biggest hits, "Big Poppa," in a preview for their episode of "Carpool Karaoke."By Lynn S.
- MusicVin Diesel Loves Singing, Confirms He'll Be Releasing An AlbumVin Diesel has shared bits of his adoration for creating music with his social media followers, but he recently revealed that an album is on the way.By Erika Marie
- TVJustin Bieber Believes He Can Take Down Tom Cruise In A FightJustin Bieber's episode of "Carpool Karaoke" has been released, and while singing a few tunes, he declared he could get the best of Tom Cruise.By Erika Marie
- TVJames Corden On Bieber "Carpool Karaoke" Controversy: "It Was A Safety Issue""This is a TV show: Not everything is real."By Chantilly Post
- TVJames Corden Exposed For Not Actually Driving In "Carpool Karaoke" With Justin BieberPure deception.By Lynn S.
- MusicBillie Eilish Shows James Corden Her Home Recording Studio On "Carpool Karaoke"Eilish recorded all of her breakout debut in her brother's room. By Noah C
- NewsKanye West Canceled James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" Until He Got A PlaneKanye West's Carpool Karaoke may have not happened. By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West & Sunday Service Choir Do James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" On A PlaneHigher power. By Noah C
- TVChance The Rapper Notes Similarities Between Jay-Z & Obama On "Carpool Karaoke"You can't just ring Jay-Z or Barack Obama.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTravis Scott & Kevin Durant Channel "Super Freak" In The Latest "Carpool Karaoke"The latest episode of "Carpool Karaoke" involves less James Corden and more "Super Freak."By Devin Ch