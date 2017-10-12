candles
- Pop CultureDrake's Better World Fragrance House Candles To Debut At Shoppers Drug Mart Across CanadaJust in time for Mothers Day!By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian Gives Travis Barker "I Love You" TattooThe couple also showed off her "orgasm" scented candle as Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler calls their PDA exchanges "weird."By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Is Giving Out Free Candles In Canada For Mother’s DayDrake is delivering a special gift for all those celebrating Mother’s Day in Canada, partnering up with Uber Eats via his Better World Fragrance House line alongside Revolve.By Keenan Higgins
- RandomDrake Previews Candle Line With New PhotosThe candles are reportedly inspired by the smells of the 6 God himself. By hnhh
- Pop CultureDrake Is Releasing A Line Of "Drake-Scented" CandlesApparently, Drake is releasing a line of candles that smell like him, and nobody really knows what to make of that. By Ellie Spina
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Spoils Ari Fletcher By Showering Her With Romantic GiftsThe honeymoon phase is in full swing.By Lynn S.
- MusicKehlani Gets Rose Petal Treatment From Unknown LoverWho could be responsible for this?By Noah C
- Music VideosYNW Melly Enters A Bloody Ritual In "Murder On My Mind"The rapper levels up his visuals for this fan favorite. By Zaynab
- MusicXXXTentacion Fans Leave Touching Memorial At The Site Of His DeathXXXTentacion's fans honor his memory with a makeshift memorial.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCardi B Celebrates Her Birthday With Versace Boots, Multiple CakesCardi B rings in 25 in style.By Matt F