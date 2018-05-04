cancelled show
- MusicJhene Aiko Cancels Shows On The Advice Of Her DoctorThe R&B singer is taking her doctor's advice.By Lavender Alexandria
- TV"Inside Job" Season 2 Cancelled By Netflix, Twitter ReactsThe animated conspiracy comedy was previously green-lit for a follow-up season last summer.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Cancels Sold-Out Los Angeles Show 3 Songs Into Setlist"My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," the Canadian performer shared with his fans on social media late last night.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDaBaby's New Orleans Concert Cancelled Due To Low Ticket Sales: ReportIt's been said that the show sold "fewer than 500" tickets in an arena with a capacity of 14K+.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Will Replace Kanye West At Rolling Loud Miami 2022The announcement was made less than one week after the three-day festival kicks off.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Keeping $1.1M Payday After Cancelling Concert During SoundcheckBreezy and Lil Baby hit the road on their "One Of Them Ones" tour earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Music6ix9ine Allegedly Sued For Millions After Bailing On Concerts: ReportTwo lawsuits have been brought up against the 26-year-old New Yorker.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDay N Vegas 2022 Cancelled Due To Logistics, Timing, & Production IssuesTravis Scott, SZA, and J. Cole were set to headline this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMigos Still Together After Governors Ball Cancellation, Label Rep ConfirmsThe Migos can't take the stage due to a scheduling conflict.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West's Coachella Performance Has Been Cancelled, Travis Scott Won't Appear EitherYe was last publicly seen late last month at his son's soccer game with Kim Kardashian.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAdele Says Her Las Vegas Residency Would've Been "Half-Assed," Turns Up At A London Gay BarThe mother of one hopped on stage to perform a pole dance for surprised onlookers.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicOutside Lands Cancels 2020 & Announces 2021 Lineup: Young Thug & Tyler, The CreatorThe 2020 concert festival is officially canceled but next year's festival looks promising. By Madusa S.
- MusicTravis Scott Cancels Headlining Set At Day N Vegas After Nasty Knee InjuryThe top rager is out of commission.By Aron A.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ & Beast Coast Show Canceled Due To Mass Shooting ThreatsIt's an evil world we live in. By Noah C
- Pop CultureCardi B Shuts Down Reports Of Intoxication Being Reason For Cancelled Indianapolis ShowCardi B needs proof for your fake "Press."By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Pump Denied Australian Work Visa Due To Recent ArrestsLil Pump won't be performing at FOMO Festival in 2019.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Ordered To Pay $30K After Skipping Show: ReportLil Uzi Vert has reportedly failed to appear in court for months.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"American Vandal" Surprisingly Cancelled By Netflix After Two SeasonsSay goodbye to all the dick and poop jokes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLauryn Hill Apologizes After Hurricane Michael Causes Her To Miss ShowLauryn Hill misses another show, but this time it might not actually be her fault.By Aron A.
- MusicG-Eazy Forced To Cancel Concert After Being Denied Entry Into CanadaG-Eazy was reportedly denied entry into Canada on Monday. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSmooky Margielaa Responds To Allegations Of Rape In Spain, States They Are FalseThe A$AP Mob cannot catch a break.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates' Wife Dreka Reveals Why He Has Been M.I.A. Since Prison ReleaseKevin Gates has been given strict travel restrictions by the Illinois Correctional Institute.By Alex Zidel