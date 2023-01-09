If there’s any platform that has an undeniably impressive selection of original content, it’s Netflix. Over the years, the streaming service has created various fan-favourite shows and movies, though not all of them get the attention and respect they deserve. Of course, nothing lasts forever, but users certainly didn’t think we’d be seeing the end of Inside Job so early.

If you’re not familiar, the animated adult series is a conspiracy comedy that’s been markedly described as “a sendup of the ’90s sci-fi drama, ‘The X Files.'” Voice actors attached to the project include Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater, as well as Clark Duke. It initially debuted in October of 2021, with the following eight episodes landing last November.

As per Deadline, the show chiefly takes place in the offices of Cognito Inc. The organization further exists within a shadow government, and our main characters are anti-social tech nerd Reagan Ridley and her pal Brett Hand. Together, they work to eventually uncover the infinite secrets of the world “hidden in the shadows.”

A second season of Inside Job was previously green-lit in the summer after much success. However, it appears the streamer has since changed its tune on the project, and will no longer be moving forward with new episodes.

The sad news was correspondingly confirmed by creator and showrunner Shion Takeuchi on Sunday night via Twitter. “I’m so heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season two of ‘Inside Job,'” she told fans in her post.

“Over the years, these characters have become real people to me. I’m devastated not to be able to watch them grow up,” she later added.

Almost immediately, social media users consequently let their distaste for the decision well known. Across hundreds of tweets, they’ve specifically threatened to “never forgive” Netflix. Some are even joking about visiting the platform’s HQ to “talk,” with weapons in tow.

Check out Twitter’s reaction to the upsetting cancellation below. Afterward, tell us if you were looking forward to Inside Job season two in the comments.

me to netflix bcs they canceled inside job for NO REASON. pic.twitter.com/fVWcvwGmPm — sᴏᴋᴀ. (@sokaaab) January 9, 2023

me @ netflix for canceling inside job pic.twitter.com/qQwseVupoL — jane (@juuneau) January 9, 2023

inside job cancelled .. netflix i’ll never forgive you pic.twitter.com/q86JI7pyeM — ᵎᵎ❅ mateo (@ttaresz) January 9, 2023

I think @netflix should at least give Inside Job an ending so viewers aren't left on a cliffhanger.



There's clearly a strong audience that kept up with the series. It was in Netflix's Top 10 whenever new episodes dropped.



Finish the story. pic.twitter.com/noP5VpfB6Z — kev kringle 🎄 (@AwestruckVox) January 9, 2023

me chasing down the mf at netflix who decided it was a great idea to cancel inside job pic.twitter.com/Sjt9nYxjCX — 𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘺𝘢 ☆彡 (@mayadraw_s) January 9, 2023

the fact that netflix cancels good and hardworked shows like inside job and just proceed to keep this shit on the air really tells how they work pic.twitter.com/32NgYNsPUQ — shura 📦 (@shurasbox) January 9, 2023

THEY CANCELLED INSIDE JOB IM DONE WITH NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/BYfuQ4YGlA — chris ;; #1 hanna stan (@jnnaortegas) January 9, 2023

Me towards Netflix after hearing the Inside Job cancellation news: pic.twitter.com/iV4WVm1e6B — A Simple Compass (@MIA_Compass) January 9, 2023

#saveinsidejob

This show got me thru so fucking much. Im just shocked they got renewed for a second season and then back peddled….fuck Netflix I bet ya they cancelled Inside Job just to make another season of Riverdale or some other shit no one cares about these days pic.twitter.com/zXzf4sP3Lh — 🤪✨Local Clown Fucker✨🤪 (@GivMeTendies) January 9, 2023

Inside Job being canceled is a damn shame. Reagan and Brett was my favorite friendship dynamic on tv for so long.



The endless optimist with the cynical world-Ender. They felt like homies for life. I’m gonna miss them so much THIS SUCKS NETFLIX 😡 #InsideJob pic.twitter.com/hURKzAl8Ep — Sky (@SkywardWing) January 9, 2023

Me going to Netflix headquarters after inside job got cancelled pic.twitter.com/hUzBtAwAgI — weezer teal album (@hunter_fursuit) January 9, 2023

The corpse of Inside Job is rotting in Netflix's backyard for a cartoon spinoff of a dude who fucked an underage girl https://t.co/RMyplJntw9 — ben🗯 (@puyogho) January 9, 2023

[Via]