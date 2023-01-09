“Inside Job” Season 2 Cancelled By Netflix, Twitter Reacts
The animated conspiracy comedy was previously green-lit for a follow-up season last summer.
If there’s any platform that has an undeniably impressive selection of original content, it’s Netflix. Over the years, the streaming service has created various fan-favourite shows and movies, though not all of them get the attention and respect they deserve. Of course, nothing lasts forever, but users certainly didn’t think we’d be seeing the end of Inside Job so early.
If you’re not familiar, the animated adult series is a conspiracy comedy that’s been markedly described as “a sendup of the ’90s sci-fi drama, ‘The X Files.'” Voice actors attached to the project include Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater, as well as Clark Duke. It initially debuted in October of 2021, with the following eight episodes landing last November.
As per Deadline, the show chiefly takes place in the offices of Cognito Inc. The organization further exists within a shadow government, and our main characters are anti-social tech nerd Reagan Ridley and her pal Brett Hand. Together, they work to eventually uncover the infinite secrets of the world “hidden in the shadows.”
A second season of Inside Job was previously green-lit in the summer after much success. However, it appears the streamer has since changed its tune on the project, and will no longer be moving forward with new episodes.
The sad news was correspondingly confirmed by creator and showrunner Shion Takeuchi on Sunday night via Twitter. “I’m so heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season two of ‘Inside Job,'” she told fans in her post.
“Over the years, these characters have become real people to me. I’m devastated not to be able to watch them grow up,” she later added.
Almost immediately, social media users consequently let their distaste for the decision well known. Across hundreds of tweets, they’ve specifically threatened to “never forgive” Netflix. Some are even joking about visiting the platform’s HQ to “talk,” with weapons in tow.
Check out Twitter’s reaction to the upsetting cancellation below. Afterward, tell us if you were looking forward to Inside Job season two in the comments.
[Via]