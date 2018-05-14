brie bella
- WrestlingBrie Bella Net Worth 2024: What Is The WWE Star Worth?Discover Brie Bella's journey from Bella Twins WWE superstar to successful entrepreneur and reality TV star.By Rain Adams
- WrestlingNikki Bella Net Worth 2024: What Is The WWE Star Worth?Delve into Nikki Bella's dynamic journey from a celebrated wrestling career to her success in entertainment and business.By Rain Adams
- WrestlingBella Twins Announce Exit From WWE, Exploring New VenturesNikki and Brie Garcia are stepping into new roles and are at a stage in life where they are recreating themselves. By Jaylan Wright
- Pop CultureBrie & Nikki Bella Go Completely Nude For Gorgeous Joint Pregnancy ShootBoth moms-to-be went completely bare for an adorable twin pregnancy photoshoot.
By Madusa S.
- SportsNikki Bella Shows Off Her Baby Bump Since Announcing PregnancyNikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev are expecting. By Chantilly Post
- WrestlingWWE Stars Brie & Nikki Bella Announce They're Both PregnantThe Bella Twins are both expecting babies.By Alex Zidel
- WrestlingKevin Hart Talks WWE, Hooters & More With The Bella Twins: WatchNikki & Brie joined Kevin Hart for a new episode of "Cold As Balls."By Kyle Rooney
- TVKevin Hart Asks Dennis Rodman About Broken Penis In Hilarious "Cold As Balls" TrailerSeason three of ice baths is upon us.By Erika Marie
- SportsWWE's Carmella Addresses Rumors She Dated John Cena"That is the most insane rumor."By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingNikki Bella Compares Her Break-Up With John Cena To "Death Or Divorce""I just want to be a happy person again."By Brynjar Chapman
- WrestlingKardashians Sisters Challenged To A Wrestling Match By Nikki & Brie BellaLet's go!By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentNikki Bella Talks Dating Again After John Cena Break Up: "It’s Been A Lot Of Fun"Nikki Bella is getting used to her new single status. By Chantilly Post
- WrestlingNikki Bella Tells Brie Bella She Was "Exhausted And Done" With John CenaNikki opened up to her sister about the end of her relationship. By Karlton Jahmal
- GossipJohn Cena & Nikki Bella Have Once Again Put Wedding On Hold & Are "Just Friends"We can't keep up.By Chantilly Post
- GossipNikki Bella's Twin Sister Tired Of Rumours That John Cena Breakup Was Fake"It’s crazy that there’s all these rumours!"By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWWE Women To Face "Glow" Cast Members On "Drop The Mic""Pro vs Glow."By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentBrie Bella Says Sister Nikki Had To "Tiptoe" Around John Cena's AngerSister knows best. By Karlton Jahmal