Brie Bella Net Worth 2024: What Is The WWE Star Worth?

Brie Bella, renowned as one-half of the dynamic WWE duo, The Bella Twins, has transcended the world of professional wrestling to become a successful entrepreneur and reality TV star. Her multifaceted career, marked by athleticism, charisma, and business acumen, has amassed her a net worth of $12 million as of 2024, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

Rise In The Wrestling World

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Brie Bella and Nikki Bella attend the Bud Light. Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for On Location)

Brie's ascent in the wrestling arena began alongside her twin sister, Nikki Bella. Debuting in WWE in 2008, The Bella Twins quickly became fan favorites. Brie's in-ring prowess, combined with her compelling on-screen persona, led to her winning the WWE Divas Championship in 2011. This victory was more than just a title. It signified her emergence as a prominent figure in women's wrestling, a sport historically dominated by men. Further, her influence extended beyond the ring. She also became an advocate for women wrestlers. Brie pushed for more screen time and better storylines, contributing significantly to the evolution of women's wrestling.

Transition To Television & Entrepreneurship

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - OCTOBER 03: Brie Bella (L) and Nikki Bella visit "Extra" at. Universal Studios Hollywood on October 3, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Bella's career trajectory took a turn when she, along with her sister, became the stars of the reality TV show Total Divas. The show's success led to a spin-off, Total Bellas, offering an inside look into the personal lives of the Bella Twins. This venture into reality TV not only increased her popularity but also showcased her business skills. Capitalizing on her fame, Brie, along with Nikki, launched several business ventures, including the successful wine label Belle Radici and the apparel line Birdiebee. These ventures demonstrated her ability to diversify her income streams beyond wrestling.

Personal Life & Brand Building

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 03: Daniel Bryan (L) and Brie Bella attend WWE's 2014. SuperStars For Kids at the New Orleans Museum of Art on April 3, 2014 in New Orleans. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Brie Bella's personal life, particularly her marriage to fellow WWE superstar Daniel Bryan and her journey into motherhood, has been integral to her brand. Her openness about her life has endeared her to fans, making her a relatable and admired figure. This personal connection with her audience has been instrumental in building her brand, translating into financial success through endorsements, merchandise sales, and her ventures in the wine and apparel industries.

Bella's legacy in wrestling is characterized by her role in shifting perceptions about women in the sport. Her tenure in WWE coincided with a significant evolution in women's wrestling, moving from the Divas era to the Women's Revolution. Brie, through her in-ring performances and advocacy for women wrestlers, played a crucial part in this transformation. Her impact on wrestling, combined with her successful ventures outside the ring, has culminated in a substantial net worth, reflecting both her popularity and business acumen.