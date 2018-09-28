Brett Kavanaugh
- PoliticsDonald Trump Goes Off On Supreme Court For Tax Returns DecisionThe president went off once again on twitter, branding the decision unfair. By Noah John
- PoliticsDr. Evil Vows To "Make America Evil Again" On "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon"Dr. Evil takes aim at Brett Kavanaugh & Donald Trump Jr. before changing the national anthem.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCharlize Theron Condemns President Trump's Mockery Of Dr. Christine Blasey FordThe actress discussed Donald Trump's behavior in the context of the #MeToo movement. By hnhh
- SocietyTwitter Mocks Donald Trump For Hanging Fantasy Republican PaintingBack again with the archetypal twitter roast material. By hnhh
- Entertainment"South Park" Targets Roseanne Barr & Brett Kavanaugh In New EpisodeMr. Hankey found himself in Roseanne's shoes. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyCharlamagne Tha God Encourages Voter Registration: "Hashtags Are Cute" TooLast call for some.By Zaynab
- MusicMysonne Arrested While Protesting Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court VoteMysonne takes it to the streets. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyBrett Kavanaugh Is Sworn In As Supreme Court JusticeAfter a long battle, Kavanaugh was sworn in. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyAmy Schumer & Emily Ratajkowski Arrested During Kavanaugh ProtestsAmy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were among those arrested during the Kavanaugh protests.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBette Midler Sparks Uproar With "Women Are The N-Word Of The World" TweetThe veteran actress has become the subject of a twitter takedown. By hnhh
- SocietyCharlamagne Tha God Agrees With Trump's Warning Against Sexual Assault ClaimsThe radio host has had his own struggles with the issue.By Zaynab
- SocietyDonald Trump Mocks Christine Blasey Ford's Testimony At Mississippi RallyPresident Trump makes fun of Christine Blasey Ford's testimony at a campaign rally in Mississippi.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyDonald Trump Will Send A Text To Every American TomorrowPresident Donald Trump may be about to hit your phone. By hnhh
- MusicErykah Badu, Alicia Keys & More Protest Brett Kavanaugh At Supreme CourtRallying against the Supreme Court nominee.By Zaynab
- SocietyTrump Undermines Female Reporters When Asked About Brett Kavanaugh Case"You’re not thinking, you never do.”By hnhh
- PoliticsJimmy Kimmel Asks "Could There Be A Dumber Thing To Be Than Donald Trump Jr?"Kimmel tore into Trump Jr.By Karlton Jahmal