Amber Guyger Files To Appeal Her Sentence In Botham Jean Murder Case - Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is appealing her 10-year sentence for the murder of 26-year-old unarmed Black man Botham Jean, and she's seeking either a new ruling or to throw it out completely.
Botham Jean's Family Stars In Roc Nation's NFL Inspire Change PSA - They speak about the "kindest, sweetest person you could ever know."
Botham Jean Lawsuit Against City Of Dallas Gets Dismissed - This is upsetting.
Joshua Brown, Key Witness In Amber Guyger Trial, Murdered During Drug Deal: Report - Two of the three suspects are in custody.
Judge In Amber Guyger Case Doesn't See What The Big Deal Is About Her Hug - She defended her actions as showing "love and compassion."
Key Witness In Botham Jean Murder Trial Shot Dead - RIP Joshua Brown.
Judge In Botham Jean Case Under Investigation For Giving Bible To Amber Guyger - The controversial act has been the subject of criticism.
T.I, Meek Mill & Diddy Raise Concerns Over Amber Guyger Verdict - Hip-Hop isn't convinced that justice was served.
Tay-K's Sister Uses Amber Guyger's Sentence To Point Out Injustice In His Case - Do you think Tay-K should have gotten less time?
Botham Jean's Brother Criticized For Hugging Amber Guyger In Courtroom - The judge also consoled Guyger.
Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10-Years In Prison For Murder Of Botham Jean - Amber Guyger killed Botham Jean by accident after she confused his apartment for hers and believed he was an intruder.
Ex-Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murdering Botham Jean In His Home - The former police officer who shot an unarmed black man in his apartment is now facing 99 years in prison.
Female Cop Indicted For Murder Of Botham Jean, DA Cites "Intentional Event" - Former Dallas officer Amber Guyger may face harsher consequences for the deadly shooting.
Fox News Slammed For Smear Campaign Against Black Man Murdered In His Own Home - Fox's smear campaign raised many eyebrows.