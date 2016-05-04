blue chips 7000
- MusicAction Bronson Quits Atlantic Records, Announces New MixtapeAction Bronson is free of contempt.By Devin Ch
- MusicAction Bronson Announces "Blue Chips 7000" TourAction Bronson will be taking his new album on the road. By Aron A.
- MusicVOTE: What Was The Best Album Of August?Who had the stand-out project of August?By Aron A.
- ReviewsAction Bronson "Blue Chips 7000" Review"Blue Chips 7000" doesn't change much about the series' formula, but it's a successful culmination. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicStream Action Bronson's "Blue Chips 7000"Out now, listen to Action Bronson's new album "Blue Chips 7000" featuring Rick Ross, Meyhem Lauren & Big Body Bes.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBlue Chips 7000Out now, stream Action Bronson's long awaited new project "Blue Chips 7000." By Danny Schwartz
- MusicAction Bronson To Host Two New Shows This FallAction Bronson will be playing matchmaker.By Aron A.
- News9-24-7000Action Bronson shares another track from his upcoming LP.By Matt F
- Original Content10 Essential Action Bronson Tracks10 different flavors from the Mr. Wonderful rapper Action Bronson.By Devon Jefferson
- MusicAction Bronson Reveals "Blue Chips 7000" TracklistIt features Rick Ross, Meyhem Lauren, and more.By Trevor Smith
- MusicAction Bronson's Reddit AMA Features Dating Advice, Porta Potty Rapping And MoreAction Bronson lets the truths fly.By Matt F
- NewsThe Chairman's IntentCheck out Action Bronson's new track "The Chairman's Intent."By Matt F
- MusicAction Bronson Announces Release Date For “Blue Chips 7000”Action Bronson is also dropping a new song & music video Friday called "The Chairman's Intent."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosAction Bronson "Let Me Breathe" VideoAction Bronson goes documentary in "Let Me Breathe."By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content5 Things We Want From Action Bronson's "Blue Chips 7000"It's finally time for "Blue Chips 7000."By Danny Schwartz
- MusicAction Bronson Reveals "Blue Chips 7000" Cover ArtBronson will release the next installment of his beloved "Blue Chips" series "later this summer," according to a press release.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLet Me BreatheAction Bronson debuts his latest, "Let Me Breathe."By Matt F
- NewsBrother Jedidiah"I'm so hood, you could cook a piece of bacon on my dick."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAlchemist Previews Song Featuring Action Bronson & Big Body BesStill no "Blue Chips 700," but it's a start. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAction Bronson Shares "Blue Chips 7000" Release Date"Hopefully."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAction Bronson Promises "Blue Chips 7000" Will Be Out In A Month"I don't give a fuck if I have to leak it myself," Action Bronson told his audience at the Rolling Loud festival on Saturday. By Angus Walker
- MixtapesAction Bronson's "Blue Chips 7000" Is Complete, Might Drop This MonthBronson told Zane Lowe that he wants to drop his "Blue Chips 7000" mixtape in May.By Danny Schwartz