- TVCharmaine Walker Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Black Ink Crew” Star Worth?Explore Charmaine Walker's 2023 net worth and journey from "Black Ink Crew" star to successful entrepreneur and influencer in our article.By Jake Skudder
- TVVan Johnson Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Black Ink Crew Chicago” Star Worth?Explore the journey of "Black Ink Crew" star Van Johnson, his rise to fame, entrepreneurial ventures, and impressive net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- TVLily Barrios Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Black Ink Crew” Star Worth?Dive into Lily Barrios's journey from reality TV star to successful artist, exploring how her ventures have shaped her net worth.By Jake Skudder
- TVKat Jackson Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Black Ink Crew” Star Worth?Explore the journey of 'Black Ink Crew' star Kat Jackson, her rise to fame, business ventures, and the impressive growth of her net worth.By Jake Skudder
- TVPhor Brumfield Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Black Ink Crew” Star Worth?Explore Phor Brumfield's journey to fame and fortune. Discover how the "Black Ink Crew" star's diverse ventures contribute to his net worth.By Jake Skudder
- TVRyan Henry Talks Maturing, Mental Wellness, Moments With DMX, & "Black Ink Crew Chicago" Season 8Exclusive: As the leader of 9Mag, Ryan Henry has spent the last eight years putting his life and career on display via "Black Ink Crew Chicago." He's faced waves of criticism over his decisions, but he sat down with us to discuss the new 8th season, his journey of personal growth and accountability for past mistakes, inspiring Chicago, and why a visit from DMX made for one of the most memorable moments for the 9Mag team.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRyan Henry Sits Down With Best Friend After Sleeping With His ExRyan is the godfather to Anthony Lindsey's son, but he admitted to sleeping with the mother of Anthony's children.By Erika Marie
- GramTrey Songz Gets Massive Tattoo Of Son Noah On His ArmThe singer received his latest tattoo from former "Black In Crew Chicago" star Kat. By Erika Marie
- Gram"BIC Chicago" Star Ryan Henry Says Psychics Told Him He Would Die SoonThe "Black Ink Crew Chicago" star made it clear that he rejects any dark prophecies and will continue on his mission.By Erika Marie
- TV"Black Ink Crew Chicago" Star Ryan Henry Blasts Production Over PortrayalRyan Henry didn't appreciate "Blakc Ink Crew Chicago" producers painting him to be a lying, cheating, and "dishonest Black man."By Erika Marie
- Crime"Black Ink Crew" Star Liliana Barrios Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Girlfriend"Black Ink Crew: Chicago" star, Liliana Barrios, was arrested for assault after allegedly attacking her girlfriend upon finding her in bed with another woman.By Lynn S.
- GramCharmaine Walker Apologizes For Viral TikTok Video With Infant"Black Ink Crew" star Charmaine Bey (née Walker) faced backlash over her recent TikTok challenge video where she splashed water into her infant's face.By Erika Marie
- TVCeaser Emanuel & Ryan Henry Have Tense Confrontation On "Black Ink Crew"Ceaser Emanuel & Ryan Henry have been at odds over Ceaser's ex-girlfriend Kitty, and it looks as if the Harlem shop owner has had enough.By Erika Marie
- TV"BIC" Star Charmaine Walker's Husband Gets Tattoo Of Her Late Mother"Black Ink Crew: Chicago" star Charmaine Walker's husband, Neek Bey, got a tattoo of Charmaine's later mother on his back as a surprise birthday present. By Lynn S.
- TV"Black Ink Crew: Chicago" Star Phor Gets Paternity Test Results"Black Ink Crew: Chicago" star Phor found out whether or not he actually fathered a teenage girl after the girl's aunt alleged that he'd impregnated her sister several years ago.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureAlexis Skyy & "Black Ink Crew” Star Ryan Henry Get Flirtatious On InstagramRyan Henry's got his eye on Alexis. By Chantilly Post
- TV"Black Ink Crew" Star Charmaine Walker Reveals She & Nick Bey Are MarriedThey tied the knot!By Chantilly Post
- Gram"Black Ink Crew: Chicago" Star Charmaine Walker Is Expecting Her First ChildYou love to see it.By Lynn S.
- MusicSuge Knight's Son Scores Reality TV Show With VH1The show will premiere on July 31.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Squares Up With Aspiring Rapper Who Interrupts His Date: Watch50 Cent was not trying to hear any of his bars.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Black Ink Crew" Stars & Production Company Sued Over Fight At PartyThe man says he was jumped by four cast members.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Fuels Rumors Of Relationship With Nikki Nicole From "BIC Chicago"The pair were first reportedly spotted together in February.By Erika Marie