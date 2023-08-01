Lily Barrios Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Black Ink Crew” Star Worth?

Lily Barrios, a prominent figure in the reality TV world, has made a name for herself through her appearances on the popular VH1 series, Black Ink Crew: Chicago. Born on September 16, 1993, in Chicago, Illinois, Barrios has managed to carve out a successful career as a professional tattoo artist. She gained widespread recognition and amassed a substantial following on social media platforms.

Barrios’ journey began in 2014 when she dropped out of college to pursue her passion for tattoo artistry. This decision proved to be a turning point in her life. Eventually, she met Ryan Henry, the owner of 9Mag, at a convention in Philadelphia. This encounter served as a launchpad for her career, leading her to become a part of the Black Ink Crew: Chicago in its 2019 season.

The Artistic Endeavors Of Lily Barrios

In addition to her reality TV appearances, Barrios is also known for her artistic prowess. She operates out of the Lacuna Artist Lofts and Studios in Chicago, where she creates and shares her artwork and tattoo designs. Her unique style and creative flair have earned her a following of over 200,000 on Instagram. In January 2019, she showcased her artistic talents in her own Chicago art show, “The Ugly Truth: Day in the Life Of An Immigrant.”

The Net Worth Of Lily Barrios In 2023

Liliana “Lily” Barrios attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

As of 2023, Lily Barrios’ net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, according to AllFamousBirthday. This number makes her one of the wealthiest reality stars in the United States. This impressive net worth is a testament to her hard work, talent, and dedication to her craft. It’s worth noting that her income sources are not limited to her reality TV appearances. Her professional work as a tattoo artist and her social media presence also contribute significantly to her wealth.

The Personal Life Of Lily Barrios

Despite her fame and success, Barrios has managed to keep her personal life relatively private. She is of Mexican-American descent, born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. As of 2023, she is reportedly single and has not been previously engaged.

Conclusion

Lily Barrios’ journey from a college dropout to a successful reality star and professional tattoo artist is truly inspiring. Her estimated net worth of $5 million in 2023 is a testament to her talent, hard work, and dedication. As she continues to make her mark in the world of reality TV and tattoo artistry, there’s no doubt that her net worth will continue to grow in the coming years.