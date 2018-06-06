barry jenkins
- TVHBO Bringing Back "True Detective" For A 4th Season With Barry Jenkins"True Detective" is returning for a fourth season.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMeek Mill Is A Baltimore Bike Legend In New “Charm City Kings” TrailerMeek Mill is a natural in his feature film debut. By Dre D.
- MoviesMeek Mill Stars In "Charm City Kings" Trailer In His Very First Film RoleMeek joins the ranks of rappers-turned-actors.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureFrank Ocean Writes Foreword In "Moonlight" Book Based On FilmThe book, based on "Moonlight," will be released on September 30.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyonce And Jay-Z Are Set To Host The Hottest Post-Oscars PartyCelebrities can't wait for the couple's secret after-Oscars shindig.By Erika Marie
- SocietySpike Lee Says He Hopes Presence Of Black Filmmakers Is "Not A Trend"Spike Lee speaks on the influx of black filmmakers.By Milca P.
- MusicMeek Mill's Role In "12 O’Clock Boys" Prolongs His Crucial Political AwakeningThe sweet political irony of Meek Mill new role in "12 O’Clock Boys" hearkens back to his NYC arrest in 2017 and beyond.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill To Make Film Debut In Jada Pinkett Smith's "12 O'Clock Boys" AdaptationPrepare to see Meek Mill on the big screen.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBarry Jenkins Set To Direct Amazon Series "The Underground Railroad"Amazon is bringing the book to life. By Karlton Jahmal