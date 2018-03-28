Andrea Constand
- Pop CultureCosby Axes Comedy Tour As Sexual Assault Lawsuit Looms: ReportHis rep explained why they decided to hold off on the tour, especially with a new court date set for 2022.By Erika Marie
- CrimeBill Cosby's Accusers React To News Of His Release From PrisonAccusers of Bill Cosby speak out after news of the comedian's sexual assault conviction getting overturned. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Has Been Moved To General Population At Pennsylvania PrisonBill Cosby has been transferred to a new section of prison. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Gets Trial Date For Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault CaseJudy Huth is set to get her day in court against Bill Cosby.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBill Cosby Claims Judge Had Personal Vendetta Against Key Defense Witness: ReportBill Cosby's lawyers are asking the judge to grant their client bail pending appeal.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Saturday Night Live" Paints Bill Cosby As A Senile Cliff Huxtable In Prison SkitKeenan Thompson plays a jailed Cosby. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Sentenced To Spend 3 To 10 Years In Prison: ReportBill Cosby has been found guilty and will spend the next 3 to 10 years in jail.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Hasn't Had "Sexual Conduct In 15 Years," Says His PsychologistBill Cosby's psychologist is trying his hardest to prevent the disgraced actor from serving jail time.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Ruled As "Sexually Violent Predator" During Sentencing: ReportCosby is officially in the sex offender system. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAndrea Constand Is Set To Deliver Impactful Statement At Bill Cosby SentencingCosby may also take the stand for the first time. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Greeted With Hostile Screams As He Arrived For Sexual Assault SentencingThe sentencing of Cosby has come. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Recommended To Be Labeled As Sexually Violent Predator: ReportThings get worse for Cosby. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Fires Entire Legal Team Amidst Guilty VerdictBill Cosby has yet another legal team working for him as he awaits sentencing.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentBill Cosby & Wife Camille Have Split Up After Rape Conviction: ReportCamille has moved out.By Karlton Jahmal
- TVAndrea Constand Details Bill Cosby Sexual Assault In First TV InterviewThe victim opened up about her experience with the disgraced comedian. By David Saric
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Reportedly Went On "Expletive-Laden Tirade" After Sexual Assault ConvictionBill Cosby was clearly unhappy at his conviction.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Trial Jury Won't Hear Sealed Testimony Disparaging Andrea ConstandBad news for Bill Cosby's legal team. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Claims He Didn't Rape Andrea Constand Because He Doesn't "Like" SexAnother day, another Bill Cosby trial update.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Paid One Of His Accusers $3.38 Million To Settle Assault CaseThe first hearing of Bill Cosby's re-trial shared one major detail.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Lawyers Don't Want Jury To Hear Accuser's Phone Call Detailing AssaultBill Cosby's retrial is just around the corner.By Chantilly Post