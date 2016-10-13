Alex Trebek
- TVKenan Thompson Recalls Alex Trebek Praising "SNL's" "Black Jeopardy!" SketchKenan Thompson says Alex Trebek loved "SNL's" "Black Jeopardy!" sketch.By Cole Blake
- TVAlex Trebek's Final Episodes On "Jeopardy!" To Air This WeekAlex Trebek's final episode on "Jeopardy!" will air this week.By Cole Blake
- TVEl-P Details How Run The Jewels Wanted Alex Trebek To Appear On "RTJ4"El-P of Run The Jewels explained how the duo wanted to have Alex Trebek featured on their latest album.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAlex Trebek Passes Away At 80 Following Cancer BattleAlex Trebek had been battling pancreatic cancer since 2019.By Alexander Cole
- TVAlex Trebek Considers A Stop To His Cancer TreatmentAlex Trebek says he may give up on the chemotherapy treatment for his cancer.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAlex Trebek Donates $100K To LA Homeless ShelterAlex Trebek cashed out $100K in the fight against homelessness. By Dominiq R.
- TVA Supposedly Wrong "Jeopardy!" Answer Causes An Uproar On TwitterOne "Jeopardy!" question and supposedly 'wrong' answer has sparked a debate that has social media in an uproar. By Dominiq R.
- TVMegan Thee Stallion & Lizzo Earn Spots In "Jeopardy!" HistoryLizzo was excited when she found out.By Erika Marie
- TVAlex Trebek May Step Down As Host On "Jeopardy!" Due To Battle With CancerPrayers up to Alex Trebek.By Chantilly Post
- TVAlex Trebek Undergoes More Chemotherapy For Pancreatic Cancer DiagnosisAlex Trebek's maintaining his optimism.By Chantilly Post
- TVAlex Trebek Is Back To Hosting "Jeopardy!" After Completion Of ChemotherapyAlex Trebek is back to business. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAlex Trebek Is "Near Remission," Tumours Have Shrunk "More Than 50 Percent"Blessings. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAlex Trebek Cried Through Excruciating Pain From Cancer Diagnosis On "Jeopardy!" SetBlessing to Alex and he battles through his diagnosis. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAlex Trebek Opens Up About His Battle With CancerJeopardy's Alex Trebek looks to be in good spirits. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentAlex Trebek Returns To "Jeopardy" Following Cancer DiagnosisAlex Trebek shows great strength by resuming his day job, a week after being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Jeopardy" Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic CancerAlex Trebek plans on beating the diagnosis against all odds.By Aron A.
- Sports"Jeopardy!" Contestants Majorly Fail During A Football Themed CategoryThe contestants fumble hard with this round of trivia.
By David Saric
- Entertainment"Jeopardy!" Contestant Casually Mistakes Eminem For Jack WhiteAccording to one contestant, the former White Stripes frontman is also responsible for "8 Mile."
By David Saric
- TVDrake, Lil Wayne, Desiigner Were Answers On "Jeopardy!" Last NightWatch Alex Trebek spit some of the hottest bars you've ever seen.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsAlex Trebek Roasts "Nerdcore Hip-Hop" Jeopardy ContestantTrebek is cold blooded.By Kyle Rooney