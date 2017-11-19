ads
- TechMeek Mill Praises Elon Musk's Newest Idea For TwitterMeek Mill is happy with Elon Musk's latest plan for Twitter.By Cole Blake
- TechNetflix To Introduce Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan By End Of 2022: ReportNetflix is expected to be adding a cheaper, ad-supported plan by the end of the year.By Cole Blake
- TVThe Best Commercials From Super Bowl LVThe 15 best commercials from the 2021 Super Bowl, including spots from Cadillac, State Farm, UberEats and more.By hnhh
- PoliticsJoe Biden Recuits Jeezy, Ludacris & More For "Get Out The Vote" AdsLudacris, Monica, Jermaine Dupri, and Jeezy are working with the Biden campaign to increase voter turnout.By Cole Blake
- Society"Got Milk?" Ad Campaign Returns From RetirementThe "Got milk" campaign returns to bolster milk sales during the pandemic.By O.I.
- SportsPlanters Halts Promo Of Mr. Peanut's Death In Sympathy With Kobe Bryant NewsHowever, the commercial is still set to air during the Superbowl. By Noah C
- GramPost Malone Gets Doritos Face Tattoo In Hilarious New AdvertisementGoodbye, Post Malone. Hello, Post Limón.By Alex Zidel
- TVDisney Bans Netflix Ads From Its TV ChannelsThe streaming wars are heating up.By Cole Blake
- SocietyInstagram's Latest Update Will Show Influencer Content Even If You Don't Follow ThemThe influencers want to be seen.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentChristina Applegate Appears In M&M's Super Bowl Ad As An Angry DriverSuper Bowl ads continue to get teased ahead of the big game.By Alexander Cole
- GamingTwitch Prime Stops Ad Free Service For MembersAdvertisers are a big revenue stream. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix May Start Running Ads Between EpisodesUsers are not gonna be happy about this. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Goes Topless To Promote New Shoe CampaignMichael Jackson's daughter shows off her ink in the shots.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYouTube Will Now Publish Music Credits On VideosThe new feature bodes well for smaller artist looking to get their name across.By Devin Ch
- TVG-Eazy's "The Beautiful & Damned" Featured In Beats' Olympic AdsG-Eazy is the early winner in the Beats By Dre Olympic advertising campaign. By Matt F
- MusicEminem Calls Fan After She Decodes An Early "Revival" AdEminem personally got in touch with one of his fans recently. By Matt F