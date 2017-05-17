10 million
- MusicFuture Is The First Artist To Reach 10M Followers On SoundCloudSensational.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureForever 21 Responds To Ariana Grande's $10 Million LawsuitForever 21 has responded to the lawsuit.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentNinja Becomes The 1st Twitch Streamer To Hit 10 Million FollowersNinja celebrates his Twitch supremacy.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Reportedly Being Sued By Ex-Manager For $10 Million; Claims He Made Her FamousCardi B has someone coming after a lot of her dough.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Pump Calls Out Google Regarding His Net Worth: "Y'all Got Me F-cked Up""$150K? That's what I wipe my ass with."By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMan Charged With Trafficking Enough Fentanyl To Kill 10 Million PeopleAuthorities were able to seize this massive amount of opioids By David Saric
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Reportedly Earned $10 Million From Perfume Sales In 4 DaysAnother day another Kardashian update.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's New Perfume Line Brings In $10M After One Day Of SalesKim Kardashian made herself a fortune in one 24-hour span. By Matt F
- MusicDr. Dre Puts $10M Towards New Compton High School Performing Arts CentreDr. Dre gives back.By Matt F
- EntertainmentChris Brown Awarded YouTube's Diamond Play ButtonBreezy has reached a new milestone.By Matt F