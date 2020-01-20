We all know SZA SZN is approaching. We can feel it in our bones and see it on our feeds. While the TDE signee avoids giving us specific details regarding when we could expect new music from her, she has been teasing that the day is not too far away. On Sunday, SZA shared a "photo dump" on Instagram, meaning she unloaded a random bunch of cute pictures sitting in her camera roll. However, this particular dump didn't seem to random. The slideshow communicates a message: SZA is in album mode.

Three photos in the post show her in the recording studio and another three of them appear to have been taken on set for a music video. Is SZA prepping a new single? While the song remains a mystery, we now have an idea of what the vibe for the music video will be. SZA is seen dressed in what seems to be a metallic snakeskin bodysuit with matching silver heels by which it would be absolute honor to be stepped on. Sean Brown is tagged in that photo, perhaps because he is responsible for directing the video. SZA also shared a short clip from the futuristic visuals, which shows her twirling in another killer outfit amidst flashing lights.

SZA, we're happy to have you back around.