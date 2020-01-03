Top Dawg Entertainment fans have been awaiting a big year from the acclaimed label, who likely has their hands full when it comes to scheduling. After all, we're looking at expected releases from Reason, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA. Seeing as we're only a few days into the new decade, it's uncertain how the chips will ultimately fall. Luckily the job falls to Punch, who seems to have already set the wheels in motion.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Though the finer details elude us for the time being, SZA recently confirmed that her upcoming project is indeed slated for a 2020 release. In fact, there might even be a date -- though the singer has opted to keep that one close to her chest. Now, it's not for us to raise our expectations prematurely, but the time for a new SZA album certainly feels right. Her last project was CTRL in June of 2017, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them looking to double down on the magic formula.

Are you excited to hear some new music from SZA? Perhaps we'll even get to hear her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, which she recently teased in late December.