CTRL
- MusicSZA Blames TDE's Punch & RCA Records For Album Delay, Punch RespondsPunch promises that "an announcement will be coming sooner than you think."By Erika Marie
- MusicSZA Teases Dropping More Unreleased Music After "CTRL (Deluxe)"SZA has even more music on the way following the release of "CTRL (Deluxe)."By Aron A.
- NewsSZA Blesses Fans With Seven Unreleased Songs On "CTRL (Deluxe)"SZA has returned with a deluxe album for "CTRL," five years after its release.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSZA Hints At Dropping Unreleased Tracks From "Ctrl" Era This WeekSZA says that he's considering sharing unreleased music that she recorded in 2017 in honor of the five-year anniversary of "Ctrl."By Cole Blake
- Original ContentSZA's New Album: Everything We KnowThe New Jersey-born singer has been teasing the release of a sophomore album for years now, but with the album originally expected to arrive before the year's end, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the unnamed project so far. By Angela Savage
- MusicSZA Teases She May "Scrap" Forthcoming Album & "Start From Scratch"Fans have been waiting years for the singer's next project & she offered an update on its arrival.By Erika Marie
- MusicSZA Teases Travis Scott ReunionSZA and Travis Scott are set to reunite and perform their 2017 hit for the singer's virtual performance of her "Ctrl" record.By EJ Panaligan
- MusicSZA Admits She "Burst Into Tears" While Rehearsing "20 Something"Turns out she's just like the rest of us. By Madusa S.
- MusicSZA Congratulates Fan Who Recreated "Ctrl" Cover For Graduation PhotoThe computer science major couldn't pass up the opportunity.By Erika Marie
- MusicSZA Gives Behind-The-Scenes Peak Of Unreleased Music VideoSZA been busy.By Noah C
- GramSZA Shows Off Her Slim Figure With Cute Selfie On InstagramShe cute. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA Doesn't Recognize Herself On DJ Khaled & Cardi B CollaborationsBut her next album feels more her than ever. By Noah C
- MusicSZA In The Studio With Post Malone, BROCKHAMPTON & Justin TimberlakeBuT wHeRE's ThE alBuM?By Noah C
- MusicSZA Thanks God For "Ctrl" Album's 100 Week Billboard SuccessYES SZA!By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA's Back In The Studio Making Music We Can't Wait ForSZA's cookin' something up!By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA Reflects On "Ctrl" Success: Gold & Platinum Plaques GaloreSZA's "CTRL" scored the support of the people. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSZA Sends Love To "Extended Family" Around The World After Tattoo By Loving FanIs there anyone who doesn't love SZA?By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA Shows Off Impressive Leg Press At The Gym: "Fight Me"SZA's up in the gym working on her fitness.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA Walks Away With Billboard's 2018 "Rule Breaker" Award"Billboard's Women in Music 2018" shined a light on the women that made their mark in 2018.By Devin Ch
- MusicSZA Hints At New Music During Camp Flog Gnaw Festival PerformanceYES, SZA. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA Dedicates "20 Something" To Mac Miller, Hints At New MusicSZA's gave an intimate showing at Camp Flog Gnaw Day 1. By Devin Ch
- MusicSZA Reflects On Recent Accomplishments In Heartfelt Birthday Post: "God Is Good"Happy belated birthday, Solána Imani Rowe!By Chantilly Post
- MusicSZA Pens Sweet Message To Unknown Fan Who Gifts Her With Customized BibleSZA's loving her new fan merchandise. By Chantilly Post