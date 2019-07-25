It's been quite a long time since we heard anything about SZA's upcoming album but during a recent string of performances, she was ready to divulge some details. CTRL arrived in 2017 and since then, we haven't really gotten much in the way of new music from TDE's resident songstress. The singer has teased her upcoming body of work by saying it could very well be the last thing she ever releases, scaring fans into believing she could be considering early retirement. Until that point, at least we have this information to depend on. This week, SZA told one of her live audiences that she is planning on dropping a new project before the arrival of her album.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As reported by Uproxx, a fan-made video of SZA during her concert is circulating the web, featuring the artist telling her supporters about her future plans. "OK, I’ll tell you the true tea," she warned the crowd. "True tea: I’m probably gonna drop like a little project before my album so I can just get it out of the way. Because realistically speaking, if you leave it up to my foolish ass, it’ll be here in quite some time."

Everybody in the room went crazy at the announcement, imagining how dope her new music will be. She added that her most devoted fans already know a few of the tracks she'll include on the tape, saying, "But I do have… the ones that you guys know are the ones that I will be dropping, and if you research what you should know, then you know."

SZA previously collaborated with The Weeknd and Travis Scott on the Game of Thrones-inspired hit "Power is Power." Are you looking forward to hearing new music from SZA?