As Complex put it, Wheatus' hit single "Teenage Dirtbag" could very well be one of the greatest punk records ever released. The track is full of angst, emotion and rebellion, which is perfect for a punk anthem. It hit back then and it still hits now. While sales for the track may not always be consistent, SZA gave it a much-deserved boost by covering it during her recent stage run, wowing her fans with a more soulful rendition of "Teenage Dirtbag."

We're all still waiting to hear SZA's new album (whenever she decides to drop it) but before then, we can vibe out to the smooth melodies of "Teenage Dirtbag" by the TDE artist. Fans were left in awe when she pulled out a surprise rendition of the track during a recent concert in Australia. SZA is known to cover rock songs during her performances so that's likely why people were surprised (and pleased) to hear the cover. Everybody that has been reacting on social media was impressed, noting that she killed it the whole way through.

SZA has been critiqued in the past for her studio vs live vocals with some fans believing that she isn't worth the price of a concert ticket. Hopefully, this proves them wrong. Check out the wondrous cover above.