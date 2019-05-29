This past weekend, we reported that Meek Mill had an unfortunate encounter at Las Vegas' Cosmopolitan hotel that showed the company's true colors. The rapper recently revealed that he'll be pursuing legal action against the hotel after he was refused entry and threatened to have the cops called if he didn't leave. After Meek called for a "cultural ban" against the hotel, recent news sees 50 Cent pledging to boycott the establishment in support, until they fix things with Meek.

Most recently, TMZ reports that Swae Lee has also joined in his support of Meek Mill, following an incident which forced the young musician to empathize with Mill, after personally experiencing the firm grip of the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

In a video released by TMZ (which can be seen below), the Rae Sremmurd rapper said he felt Meek "100%" in regards to the Philly MC planning to sue the Cosmo for allegedly barring him due to the color of his skin. "It was below 5 stars," he said of his experience with the hotel. When asked if he had any further elaboration, he continued to say: "they just aggressive for no reason to the wrong people. [...] Like back up, like back the f*ck up" he concludes laughingly, getting loud and in the interviewer's face to show him just what he means.

"What message do you have to establishments who discriminate against the hip hop community?" The interviewer asks Swae. "I want you to remember we're all people," Swae replies, "and that hip hop is the new pop. Embrace it .. cus this sh*t is taking over, this sh*t is bigger than life." He ends the interview with a comment about the disappointing and blatant racism being displayed by the hotel, saying, "all this racist shit is sending us back 100 years."