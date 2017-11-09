Cosmopolitan hotel
- MusicMeek Mill Accepts Cosmopolitan Hotel's Apology Following Racial DiscriminationMeek Mill is in the spirit of forgiveness. By Aida C.
- MusicMeek Mill Gets Apology From Cosmopolitan Hotel: "We Were Wrong"Meek Mill is likely to drop any threat of a lawsuit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSwae Lee Sides With Meek Mill Against Cosmopolitan Hotel: "They Just Aggressive For No Reason."The rapper recounts his experience with the discriminatory and "aggressive" establishment.By hnhh
- MusicCosmopolitan Hotel Rejects Discrimination Allegations: ReportThey reportedly say they've been more than accommodating when handling celebrity clientele.By Erika Marie
- MusicYG Refuses To Answer Questions About Bloods Affiliation In Assault CaseYG refuses to answer any questions regarding his affiliation to the Bloods in Las Vegas.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Denied From Cosmopolitan Due To Capacity Not Racism, Hotel ClaimsCosmopolitan backtracks on their claims but just doesn't add up.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Calls For "Cultural Ban" Of Cosmopolitan Hotel Following Racial ProfilingMeek Mill exposes the double standards at play during last night's disconcerting incident at the Cosmopolitan Hotel.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentYG Blamed By Las Vegas Casino For Alleged Assault & Robbery: ReportThe Cosmopolitan Hotel is pushing the blame to the side. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentO.J. Simpson Reportedly Thrown Out Of Las Vegas Hotel, Banned For LifeO.J. reportedly banned from Cosmopolitan Hotel.By Kyle Rooney