Meek Mill was recently denied entry at Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino. TMZ reports that the Philadelphia rapper and activist along with his entourage pulled up to the hotel at around 3:30 Pacific time on Saturday to attend a DJ Mustard show when security told them that they would be able to enter the premises.

When questioned as to why Meek could not enter, the security guard's response was simply, "I don't know why."

Meek Mill's lawyer Joe Tacopina spoke to TMZ about the incident, stating that the guard asserted that the decision "came from way higher up" than his position.

Tacopina would soon pen a letter to the Cosmopolitan in which he accuses the hotel of maintaining "a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than their culture and skin color.

TMZ, who obtained a copy of the letter, reports that Tacopina went on to threaten legal action against the hotel and casino.

"Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damage," writes Tacopina. "[...] we urge you to promptly issue an apology to Mr. Williams and grant him immediate access. In the event you fail to heed this one and only warning, we intend to pursue all legal recourse against you."

According to sources, the only other time Meek Mill was at the Cosmopolitan Hotel was nearly 5 years ago when he and Nicki Minaj attended a Jay-Z event.