Meek Mill has taken to social media in the aftermath of his mere expulsion from the grounds of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. Inevitably the first order of business demanded that Meek Mill's issue a written statement condemning the insolence of the hotel's administration. After following through with the procedure, Meek Mill posted the very same footage that was initially offered to TMZ - along with the following account of what transpired.

"Cosmopolitan hotel/casino going to extreme racist levels to keep too many black entertainers and black people .... they said they gone lock me up.. I’m like for what I’ve been once to a party with jayz ....." he wrote as a caption to his Instagram video.

From there, Meek Mill issued a proviso to his fellow Black Americans concerning his plans for a boycott, with immediate effect. Meek illustrated the double standard by reminiscing over a past visit, where he was allowed to enter the main lobby, on account of being an invited guest to a Jay-Z party.

In this instance, Meek Mill did not have Jay-Z to usher him in, and thus he was treated differently, let alone in a deplorable manner. The reference to Jay-Z is significant if only to remind folks of the pressure tactics employed by the former Roc-A-Fella mogul when he effectively turned the hip-hop community against Cristal in 2006. Don't underestimate a quiet person with untapped fervor such as a recently-politicized Meek Mill.