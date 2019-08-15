Earlier this summer, Mike WiLL Made-It started teasing some solo Swae Lee music coming soon. The Rae Sremmurd member had made a name for himself by destroying a feature run, also coming through on Swaecation, one part of the group's three-disc release last year. We already know about one track that the star plans on releasing tonight called "Sextasy," which you can preview or stream here. Several moments ago, Swae started teasing a second drop for tonight and it looks like that's just been announced. It's a big one too.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Making the announcement on Instagram, Swae Lee informed the world that he would be releasing a new single with Drake imminently. The track is called "Won't Be Late" and it will be produced by Tekno. Swae didn't announce when it would be coming out but tonight is a safe bet, especially considering his other single is set to drop at midnight.

Will you be checking this one out? From name-power alone, it sounds like it has a shot at claiming a high spot on the Billboard Hot 100 next week. Keep an eye out for "Won't Be Late" and let us know if you think these two will sound good together on the same record.