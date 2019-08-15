Swae Lee Releases Steamy New Song, "Sextasy"

On Thursday, Swae Lee teased that we would be receiving a "vibes drop" on Friday. Details of what exactly this vibe drop would entail were subtly given by Mike WiLL Made-It via an Instagram photo of his meeting at Interscope Records. If you zoom into the piece of paper in the bottom corner of the image, you see that we are getting, not one, but TWO Swae Lee songs today. The first offering of this vibes drop was shared this morning: a steamy song titled, "Sextasy".

On the song, we find the Rae Sremmurd member doing his high-pitched crooning over some piercing drums and soulful piano. Back in December, Swae told Billboard that Swaecation - his solo contribution to Rae Sremmurd's 2018 triple album, SR3MM - wasn't as well-received as he hoped it would be. However, he assured fans that he was prepping the "most stupid solo project ever" for Swaecation's follow-up. While "Sextasy" is certainly enjoyable, it doesn't sound like too much of a departure from his previous R&B-influenced work. Based on the clips of Virgil Abloh previewing the track at several of his DJ sets, the dancey Drake-assisted, "Won't Be Late" - which is dropping later tonight - seems more promising.

As of now, "Sextasy" is only available on international streaming platforms.