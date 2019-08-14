Swae Lee has been dormant for a moment, at least by today's light-speed standards. After all, this is a time in which "what have you done for me lately" remains the dominant attitude toward musicians. Luckily, Swae has been hard at work, and Mike WiLL Made-It seems to think that a full-blown Swae season is about to be underway. Case in point, a few days back the superproducer announced that new Swae Lee would be arriving before the end of the month. Today, Mike has doubled down on the hype, sharing a behind-the-scenes picture destined to capture attention.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Mike WiLL made sure to let us know he and Swae recently sat down with the people over at Interscope, including vice chairman Steve Berman (who Eminem famously shot on The Eminem Show). "THIS WEEK," captions Mike, suggesting that Swae Season will kick off as early as Friday. But what shall it entail? Thanks to the eagle-eyed people over at HHNM, the contents of Mike WiLL's document were revealed: two song titles, including the solo cut "Sextasy" and "Won't Be Late" featuring Drake.

Of course, it's entirely possible that Mike WiLL and Swae will stagger the releases, but there's an equal chance they'll go balls-to-the-wall with a back to back. We've already heard a possible glimpse at the Swae & Drake banger, which Virgil Abloh previewed back in April. From the sound of it, "Won't Be Late" has all the makings of a signature banger. Are you looking forward to seeing what Swae has been cooking up?