Last year, the game received more than their fair share of Rae Sremmurd music, thanks to the three-pronged assault of SR3MM. Complete with projects from Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi, and Rae Sremmurd, the third chapter of their series was met to a relatively muted response. That's not to say there weren't bangers on deck; "Powerglide" and "Offshore" remain in the rotation. Yet it felt as if some were feeling a slight oversaturation where the Brothers Sremm were concerned - "Sunflower" notwithstanding. As they say, however, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and it has certainly been a minute since we've heard new vibes from the Sremmurd camp.

Luckily, that's all about to change, as some new Swae Lee is set to arrive before the end of the month. The news was shared by Mike WiLL Made-It, who may or may not have had a hand in producing the upcoming single. While it should be noted that we're looking at new Swae Lee, he also clarifies that some Jxmmi is en route, and Sremm4 remains in the production stages. Though his announcement leaves little else to go with, it's still good to know that Swae is plotting on an imminent return - the summer is, after all, his season to shine.

Are you looking forward to some new music from Swae? Sound off below.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images