The 2022 Super Bowl is officially underway, and currently, the Los Angeles Rams are leading the Cincinnati Bengals 13 - 10. While stars like JAY-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Kanye West, YG, 2 Chainz, and Tyga stole the show ahead of kickoff, now that things are underway, attention has turned elsewhere.

As TMZ notes, "The Worst" singer Jhené Aiko was commissioned to perform "America the Beautiful" prior to the game's beginning, but as she was being introduced by NBC, the camera instead panned to country singer Mickey Guyton, who would later sing the national anthem.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While the screen read Aiko's name, audiences got a look at Guyton, who was watching the show from an elevated platform. The blunder was a pretty big one, although the camera eventually brought its focus back to the 33-year-old R&B star.

Following Aiko's beautiful song, Guyton took to the stage to give viewers in person and at home her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," which went "WAY over 90 seconds," as pointed out by @betonline_ag Twitter, but still earned the country vocalist "huge cheers and applause."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Other stars who have been photographed at Super Bowl LVI thus far include LeBron James, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Porsha Williams, and Nelly, who seems to have recovered from the embarrassing accidental sex tape leak on his Instagram story a few days back.

Portia de Rossi and her wife Ellen DeGeneres are also attending the game in Los Angeles, as well as Rebel Wilson, Tracy Morgan, Chris Tucker, Heidi Klum, Mario Lopez, and Dwayne Johnson, among others.

