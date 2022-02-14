Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Now that game day is finally upon us, so many of our favourite celebrities have flocked to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, including Kanye West, who documented his view from the stands alongside YG, 2 Chainz, Tyga, and his two oldest kids on his own Instagram page this afternoon.

Another hip-hop legend in the building is none other than JAY-Z, who was spotted on the field ahead of kickoff, in "full dad mode" as he snapped photos of his 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and her friend posing and dancing.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As Just Jared notes, Hov has become a Super Bowl regular over the years, and his wife Beyoncé has even performed at two halftime shows in the past decade, although the "XO" singer hasn't been spotted at today's game.

"But where is her MOTHER?" one social media user asked upon seeing the footage of Blue and her dad on their annual date. "She is him, he is she," another added, commenting on the uncanny resemblance that the duo has become famous for. "She probably told Beyoncé to [sit] at home," someone else joked.

Earlier this month, we shared another proud papa moment for JAY-Z, when he got to take pictures of his oldest daughter with Rihanna – read more about that here, and check out Twitter's reaction to the father-daughter duo at the 2022 Super Bowl below.

