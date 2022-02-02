We're just weeks away from Super Bowl LVI and despite recent controversies regarding lawsuits, the NFL is poised for a Los Angeles takeover. The Cincinnati Bengals will be facing off against the L.A. Rams and fans are excited about a game—and a halftime show—unlike any other. We've continued to report on Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige taking to the stage for what's slated to be an epic halftime performance, and on Tuesday (February 1), the NFL has shared their pre-game lineup.

Variety shared that "country artist Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem" while gospel group "Mary Mary will perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing,' accompanied by the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles."



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Los Angeles native Jhené Aiko will also be flexing her talents as she belts out "America the Beautiful," and over on Instagram, she shared the announcement with a note.

"My Daddy’s from Cincinnati… Mom is from L.A [smiling emoji with hearts]," wrote Aiko about the face-off. "America the Beautiful [heart eyes emoji] Only 12 days until the big game [nervous emoji] SEE YOU THERE! @nfl @nbcsports #SBLVI

Tune in on February 13 to watch it all go down at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Check out Aiko's post below.

