If fans thought that Summer Walker was distant and standoffish already, they haven't seen anything yet. Over the years, Summer Walker has received criticism from the public due to her behavior when interacting with fans at her shows or meet-and-greets. The chart-topping singer later revealed that she has social anxiety and some interactions make her uncomfortable, so she's adjusted to fit into her active music career. Summer has often shared her life with her fanbase, but she has made it clear—more than once—that once her daughter was born, she wouldn't be sharing photos of her baby girl.

Although Summer has kept her word, she has uploaded images with her little girl's face covered by emojis. Still, that didn't keep critics from storming the internet with comments about the newborn's weight, and after people threatened to call Child Protective Services on the singer, Summer Walker revealed she's cutting off contact with the public.

First, she shared dozens of sideways laughing emojis with the message, "Watch this." She added, "Diva mode activated," before quoting a Rap lyric. "Keep a couple wet wipes in case a bum try to touch me, ew - Nicki Minaj." If people didn't get the full scope of Summer's anger, she wrote, "Pictures, hugs, casual chats, autographs Deadianna."

Fans commented that it would be difficult for Walker to maintain a successful career without fan interaction, but the singer seems unmoved. Check out Summer Walker's posts below.



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram