Fans often want to know all details of a celebrity's personal life, but not everyone wants to share. Summer Walker is known in the industry as a reserved person and she's previously told the public that she has social anxiety, but still, people steadily demand that she opens up to them. The singer has made it clear that her life is her business and she doubled down on that sentiment on Wednesday (March 31).

The new mom decided to close out the month of March with an announcement on her Instagram Story. "I legit hate this job," she penned. "Lol why can't I just put out music w out stalkers being obsessed with my private life. I need to start figuring out my next job." She didn't specify what career she'd tackle outside of performing, but considering she announced the launch of Ghetto Earth Records, an imprint of Interscope, back in December, Summer Walker has been making business moves behind the scenes.

Recently, Walker and producer London On Da Track welcomed their first child together, a daughter. Fans have asked for Walker to post photos of her newborn, but the singer said she doesn't intend on sharing images of her child online.



Instagram