It's been a massive year for Summer Walker that's been filled with success. Although her name had heavy buzz beforehand, the Drake co-sign and the release of Over It has made her the new face of R&B right now. The singer is currently on The First To Last Tour with Melii but she took to Instagram to announce that she'll be canceling a majority of the remaining dates. She explained that the tour life has taken a toll on her especially in terms of dealing with social anxiety. "I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y'all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour. I hope you all can understand," she wrote on IG.

She elaborated on the reason for the cancelation on her Instagram page. "Unfortunately, I won't be able to finish this tour because it doesn't really co-exist with my social anxiety and my introverted personality but I really hope that people understand and respect that at the end of the day. I'm a person," she explained. She added that there will be a few shows that she'll be doing and that she will be in the studio working on new music.

The announcement arrives a day after she responded to a fan's complaint about their meet-and-greet experience. The fan referred to meeting Summer as an "anticlimactic and disappointing experience" because the singer was "closed off." Summer later responded to these allegations, explaining that she suffers from anxiety and wants people to respect her space. Just a few days before that, Summer vented about her frustrations with the music industry.

Peep the remaining dates below.

Nov. 12 - San Francisco

Nov. 25 - Toronto

Nov. 26 - Chicago

Nov. 27 - Royal Oak

Dec. 2 - Boston

Dec. 5 - Philadelphia

Dec. 7 - NYC

Dec. 8 - NYC

Dec. 22 - ATL