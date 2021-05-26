Fans are eager to get a sneak peek at Summer Walker and London On Da Track's baby, but the famous parents are keeping their child away from prying eyes. Back in March, Summer and London welcomed their baby girl into the world, and the singer has been infrequently shared bits about her bundle of joy. She returned to Instagram today with photos of herself holding her tiny mini-me, but all fans could see was the baby's legs in the pictures.

It didn't take long for fans to storm Summer's comment section with requests to see her daughter's face, but Summer isn't budging when it comes to her baby.

She took to her Instagram Story to explain why she refuses to buckle. "Yall: POST THE BABY B*TCH WE WANNT SEE!" Summer wrote. "Also y'all: roasting a baby who's face you can't even see. lol make it make sense." While other famous parents often create social media accounts for their children and immediately show off their kids, it's clear that Summer and London are going a different route.

"In conclusion mf's is weird and I will never post my baby so stop asking," Summer concluded. Check out the posts below and let us know if you think it's "weird" for fans to want to see a celebrity's child.